GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team split a pair of matches Friday at the Firestorm Volleyball Classic, falling 16-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22, 17-15 to Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) before bouncing back with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 victory against Valley City State (N.D.) at the Firestorm Recreation Center.
“We have a lot of people that want to do great things, but they didn’t work for it,” coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release. “There was that dissociation for just long enough, then we got a chance to debrief and talk about it. These are the things that preseason is for, that way when we face the tough conference schedule, we know what kind of adjustments we are going to make.”
The Warriors (5-1), who had not lost a set in their first four matches coming into the day, raced out to a 2-0 lead on the Eagles (6-3) before an ERAU rally in the final three sets. It was an easier time against the Vikings (0-2).
Against ERAU, junior right side Carli Berntson had 16 kills, while freshman Grecia Ung Enriquez had 12 kills and 16 digs. Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson tallied 12 kills. Senior setter Jess Ruffing finished with 27 assists and 11 digs, and sophomore setter Hannah Martinez chipped in 24 assists. Junior libero Kenzie Dean had a team-high 20 digs.
In the match against Valley City State, senior middle blocker Jada Wyms finished with 10 kills, Martinez contributed 22 assists and Ruffing had 11, and Dean added 26 digs.
LCSC will play MSU-Northern (10 a.m.) and Arizona Christian (2 p.m.) today at the same site.
WSU drops opener in five
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Senior outside hitter Penny Tusa had a career-best 22 kills, but it wasn’t enough as No. 18 Washington State dropped a 20-25, 25-27, 25-13, 25-21, 15-13 decision in its season opener against South Carolina at the Carolina Classic in the Carolina Volleyball Center.
Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer and junior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova each had 10 kills, while junior setter Hannah Pukis finished with 50 assists for the Cougars. Junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 15 digs and Tusa chipped in 11.
Kyle Manning paced the Gamecocks with 18 kills and 10 digs, Mikayla Robinson added 16 kills and Riley Whitesides finished with 13 kills. Mallory Dixon contributed 32 assists and Claire Wilson had 28. Morgan Carter tallied 17 digs and Lauren McCutcheon had 12.
WSU takes on No. 9 Pittsburgh at 9:30 a.m. today at the same site.
Idaho falls in straight sets
MOSCOW — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday tallied 11 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped its season opener 25-22, 25-13, 25-20 to Portland in the Idaho Volleyball Classic at Memorial Gym.
Freshman Rachel Davis chipped in 10 kills, while sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a Lewiston High School graduate, had 27 assists. Senior libero Alaina Lacey finished with seven digs.
Jayde Harris led the Pilots (2-0) with 15 kills. Noelani Helm tallied 17 assists and Paloma Bowman contributed 16. Grace Zilbert had eight digs.
The Vandals play Nevada (10 a.m.) and Grand Canyon (6 p.m.) today at the same site.
WOMEN’S SOCCEROregon State 2, Idaho 1
CORVALLIS, Ore. — McKenna Martinez’s goal in the 56th minute gave host Oregon State the lead for good as the Beavers held off the Vandals in a nonconference game at Paul Lorenz Field.
Martinez’s shot was part of a game-long effort by Oregon State (3-0) to apply pressure to the Idaho (2-1) defense. The Beavers outshot the Vandals 11-2 overall, had a 4-2 edge in shots on target and a 7-1 cushion in corners.
But it was Idaho which took the lead early. Sophomore forward Maddy Lasher took a pass from sophomore midfielder Hannah Alfaro and converted in the 19th minute to put the Vandals in front.
However, the Beavers got the equalizer in the 31st minute on a goal by Amber Jackson.
“I am very proud of this team today,” UI coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “We came out very strong scoring the first goal. We also created some great chances at the end of the game.”
Senior Avrie Fox finished with two saves for the Vandals, and Bridgette Skiba had just one for Oregon State.
UI next plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 against Bakersfield at the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho 1 0—1
Oregon State 1 1—2
Idaho — Maddy Lasher (Hannah Alfaro), 19th.
OSU — Amber Jackson (Maddie Tetz, Brianna McReynolds), 31st.
OSU — McKenna Martinez, 56th.
Shots — Oregon State 11, Idaho 2. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 2. Oregon State: Bridgette Skiba 1.