GLENDALE, Ariz. — After starting the season with four victories, all in straight sets, the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team ran into a bit of a buzzsaw this weekend, concluding its stay at the Firestorm Volleyball Classic on Saturday with a pair of losses.
The Warriors (5-3) dropped a tough 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 decision to Montana State-Northern before tiring out in a 25-18-25-20, 25-13 defeat against Arizona Christian at the Firestorm Rec Center.
“This weekend took us by surprise,” coach Shaun Pohlman said. “We knew we were going to get challenged — the goal was to get challenged — but it definitely took us by surprise. How we played was not OK, and we are going to get to work come next week with Cascade Conference play coming.”
LCSC lost three of four matches on the weekend and now looks to regroup with back-to-back home contests this coming weekend.
Against the Skylights (3-5), senior right side Tori Edwards finished with 11 kills. Senior setter Jess Ruffing had 22 assists, sophomore setter Hannah Martinez finished with 11 assists and senior setter Lexi Trowbridge tallied 10. Junior defensive specialist Kenzie Dean chipped in 16 digs and freshman outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez contributed 11.
In the match against the Firestorm (3-0), junior right side Carli Berntson led the Warriors with 11 kills. Ruffing finished with 15 assists. Ung Enriquz had 11 digs and Dean tallied 10.
LCSC begins the home portion of the schedule at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 21 Southern Oregon.
Idaho splits matches at Volleyball Classic
MOSCOW — The Idaho volleyball team went 1-1 on the final day of the Idaho Volleyball Classic at Memorial Gym, beating Nevada 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21 before falling 21-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-17 to Grand Canyon.
“I’m actually proud of our team,” coach Debbie Buchanan said. “We’re really young. We’re trying to fill some big shoes with people who left, and we still have some injuries that we’re working through. So we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores that were on the court.”
In the opening match against the Wolf Pack (0-3), senior outside hitter Allison Munday paced the Vandals (1-2) with 15 kills. Sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nicoll added 14 kills and 17 digs. Senior middle blocker Nikki Ball had 10 kills, and sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, contributed 40 assists.
Against the Lopes (3-0), Nicoll tallied 13 kills and 11 digs. Ely finished with 30 assists, and senior libero Alaina Lacey had 18 digs.
Ball made the all-tournament team.
Idaho next will compete at the Chick-fil-A Robinson Labor Day Volleyball Classic at Robert Morris at 9:30 a.m. Friday against Duquesne, then at 4 p.m. the same day against the host school.
All-tournament team — Klaire Mitchell, Grand Canyon; Hannah Eskes, Grand Canyon; McKenzie Wise, Grand Canyon; Paloma Bowman, Portland; Noelani Helm, Portland; Nikki Ball, Idaho; Sadie Bacon, Eastern Washington; Andrea Alcaraz, Nevada. MVP — Mitchell.
WSU falls in four
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After taking the first set, the 18th-ranked Washington State volleyball team lost the ensuing three sets in falling 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 to No. 9 Pittsburgh in a hard-fought match at the Carolina Classic at the Carolina Volleyball Center.
Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer led the Cougars (0-2) with 16 kills. Senior outside hitter Penny Tusa added 13 kills and junior middle blcoker Kalyah Williams chipped in 12. Junior setter Hannah Pukis had 45 assists and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with 12 digs.
Kayla Lund paced the Panthers (2-0) with 13 kills and 10 digs. Chinaza Ndee added 12 kills. Lexis Akeo tallied 27 assists and Kylee Levers finished with 21. Valeri Vazquez Gomez had 10 digs.
The Cougars next play at 4 p.m. Friday against No. 8 Purdue in the Rebel Challenge in Las Vegas.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWashington State 4, Eastern Washington 0
PULLMAN — Sophomore forward Alyssa Gray came off the bench to score two goals and assist on a third as the Cougars routed the Eagles in a nonconference game at Lower Soccer Field.
Gray, who had just one career goal entering the contest, scored unassisted in the 30th minute, then made good on another shot seven minutes later and helped to finish the scoring in the 50th minute on a pass to senior forward Elyse Bennett.
“She’s one of our most dynamic attackers for sure, and it’s a matter of time before she gets going,” coach Todd Shulenberger said. “She’s got a bright future.”
The other goal for Washington State (1-0-1) came in the 35th minute when sophomore midfielder Jayla Land scored.
The Cougars dominated Eastern Washington (0-3-0). They held a 29-3 edge in shots, including a 16-0 cushion on target, and a 7-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto got credit for the victory, playing the first half. Kelsee Winston made 12 saves for the Eagles.
WSU next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at San Diego State.
EWU 0 0—0
WSU 3 1—4
WSU — Alyssa Gray, 30th.
WSU — Jayla Land, 35th.
WSU — Gray (Elaily Hernandez-Repreza, Marin Whieldon), 37th.
WSU — Elyse Bennett, 50th.
Shots — Washington State 29, Eastern Washington 3. Saves — Eastern Washington: Kelsee Winston 12. Washington State: Marissa Zucchetto 0, Nadia Cooper 0.