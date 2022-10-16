LA GRANDE, Ore. — After two runs of three consecutive victories the past 22 days, the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team ran into some issues this weekend.
The Warriors dropped a four-set decision Friday at College of Idaho, a team that had won just five matches entering the week, then they had a decent accounting for themselves despite a 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 Cascade Conference loss Saturday to No. 1 Eastern Oregon at Quinn Coliseum.
Entering the weekend, LCSC (13-8, 9-7) had won three consecutive matches and six of seven overall.
The Warriors were led by senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson’s 10 kills and .263 attack percentage. Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez added nine kills and five digs. Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi and sophomore Jennah Carpenter each finished with 14 assists. Senior libero Kenzie Dean contributed nine digs and Kailiponi and senior libero Kendzee Cloward each finished with eight.
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Northwest.
CROSS COUNTRYWSU women stand out in Oklahoma
STILLWATER, Okla. — Junior Alaina Stone Boggs had a top-five finish as the Washington State women’s cross country team took fifth at the Weis-Crockett Invitational at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course.
The Cougars finished with 250 points in the 26-team field, behind meet champion California Baptist’s 50.
Stone-Boggs finished in a time of 20 minutes, 37.7 seconds to place fourth in the 6K event.
The men’s team finished 12th of 26 teams with 349 points, behind meet champion Montana State’s 62.
Sophomore Brian Barsaiya had the Cougars’ best time on the 8K course, finishing in 24:08.2 to take 25th place.
The teams next compete at the Pac-12 championship meet Oct. 28 in Riverside, Calif.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Montana State 62; 2. California Baptist 63; 3. Butler 97; 4. Arkansas 116; 5. UCLA 186; 6. South Dakota State 193; 7. Wyoming 199; 8. Oklahoma State 210; 9. Portland State 258; 10. Southern Utah 274; 11. Liberty 307; 12. Washington State 349; 13. Purdue 366; 14. Pittsburgh 402; 15. Kansas State 403; 16. Missouri 407; 17. Iowa 426; 18. UC Santa Barbara 457; 19. DePaul 488; 20. Charleston Southern 502; 21. Kansas 520; 22. Saint Louis 609; 23. Nebraska 628; 24. Little Rock 713; 25. Abilene Christian 746; 26. Oral Roberts 853.
Individual — Duncan Hamilton (Montana State) 23:28.8.
PULLMAN — Freshman Emily Lundgren won two individual events as the Washington State swimming team fell in a dual to California at Gibb Pool.
The Bears won the meet 167-94, but the Cougars won four events overall.
Lundgren took the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1 minute, 3.58 seconds and the 200 breast in 2:16.78.
Sophomore Noelle Harvey touched the wall first in the 200 backstroke in 2:03.60, and freshman Dori Hathazi won the 400 individual medley in 4:27.37.
WSU next competes at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at home against Stanford.
ROWINGWSU gets win at Head of Spokane
SPOKANE — The Washington State rowing team had its second varsity 4 boat pick up a victory in its flight at the 2022 Head of the Spokane.
The Cougars’ 2V4+ boat, which consisted of Ella Greenslade, Cate Field, Laurita Nemeraviciute, Fiona Elliott and Anna Bledsoe completed the 5K race in 19 minutes, 15 seconds to post the top time in the flight.
WSU competed in two flights with host Gonzaga, Oregon State, and Loyola Marymount.
The Cougars next compete in the Head of the American on Oct. 29 in Gold River, Calif.