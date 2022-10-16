LA GRANDE, Ore. — After two runs of three consecutive victories the past 22 days, the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team ran into some issues this weekend.

The Warriors dropped a four-set decision Friday at College of Idaho, a team that had won just five matches entering the week, then they had a decent accounting for themselves despite a 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 Cascade Conference loss Saturday to No. 1 Eastern Oregon at Quinn Coliseum.

