A total of 11 Lewis-Clark State athletes will begin competition during the next two days at the NAIA indoor track meet in Yankton, S.D.
Women’s events begin at 7:15 a.m. today, and men’s events start Thursday.
Senior Madi Carson and sophomore Ashley Britt will take part in individual events for the Warriors. Carson will compete in the pole vault, where she is a two-time All-American, and Britt will take part in the 600 meters.
The 1,600 relay of Britt, juniors Rebekka Kalmbach and Karlie Smith, and freshman Anika Grogan, will run, and the 3,200 relay of senior Emily Adams, junior Rylee Brown, freshman Geraldin Correa and sophomore Maja Plaznik also will compete.
On the men’s side, senior Cole Olsen will run in the 5,000 and senior Clayton VanDyke will compete in the 1,000.
BASEBALLWSU series vs. Seattle shifted
The Washington State baseball team had its three-game series against Seattle, which was set to start Friday in Seattle, moved to Bailey-Brayton Field because of possible weather issues.
The series begins at 3:05 p.m. Friday, with Saturday’s game set for 2:05 p.m. and a 12:05 p.m. first-pitch time for Sunday.
Also, junior right-hander Zane Mills was named Collegiate Baseball’s player of the week. He allowed three hits and run in seven innings in a 19-5 win Friday at Dixie State. He struck out 13, tying the school record during the aluminum bat era for most strikeouts in a game with James Freeman and Matt Way.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU hits the pause button
The Washington State soccer team canceled its matches scheduled for Friday and Sunday because of COVID-19 issues within the program.
The Cougars were set to play March 5 at Arizona State and March 7 at Arizona, but the team has less than the minimum number of athletes required for competition.
The team is scheduled to play No. 6 California at home at 7 p.m. March 12 at Lower Soccer Field.
VOLLEYBALLWarren named player of the week
Idaho junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren was named the Big Sky’s defensive player of the week, it was announced.
Warren finished with 23 digs and 11 total blocks as the Vandals split a pair of matches at Montana this week. She averaged 2.5 digs and 1.2 blocks per set.
It’s the second time Warren has been honored by the conference this season. She was named the Big Sky’s offensive player of the week earlier in the campaign.
MEN’S TENNISBascon honored with Big Sky award
Idaho freshman Francisco Bascon earned his second consecutive Big Sky player of the week award, it was announced.
Bascon, who plays No. 1 singles and doubles for the Vandals, recorded a straight sets win as Idaho beat Lewis-Clark State 7-0 on Saturday.
For the season, Bascon is 3-1 in singles and 2-2 in doubles with partner Matteo Masala.
NEWSBig Sky to allow fans at tourneys
The Big Sky Conference announced a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the men’s and women’s conference tournament, which will take place from Monday-March 13.
The conference will distribute tickets to each school; no tickets will be available at the arena or through the conference office. Each school will announce how tickets can be purchased soon.
The ticket will admit a fan to watch only the game in which their team is participating in. All spectators must wear face coverings and follow physical distancing guidelines. Concessions will not be available, but fans will be able to bring in an unopened bottle of water. No other outside food or drink will be permitted.