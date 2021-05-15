La GRANDE, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s track team got a pair of victories in the distance events at the Cascade Conference championships Friday at Eastern Oregon.
Seniors Clayton VanDyke and Cole Olsen each won individual titles as the Warriors competed for the first time in the conference event.
Olsen, a senior who is from Clearwater Valley in Kooskia, took the 10,000 meters in a meet record time of 30 minutes, 58.04 seconds. It eclipsed the mark of 31:00.41 set in 2011 by Greg Montgomery of the College of Idaho.
Connor Turpin, a junior from Lewiston, finished second in the event in 31:21.92.
VanDyke took the 1,500 in 3:55.62.
On the women’s side, freshman Geraldin Correa placed second in the 1,500 in a time of 4:46.86.
The meet continues at 11 a.m. today.
Idaho’s Short wins shot put at Big Sky
OGDEN, Utah — Idaho senior Zack Short won the men’s shot put at the Big Sky outdoor track and field championship meet at Weber State.
Short won with a mark of 62 feet, 3¾ inches. It is the fifth conference title in his career, including the second at the outdoor meet.
Junior Zachary Nunis took second in the men’s long jump with a leap of 25-3½.
On the women’s side, senior Malaina Thacker placed second in the 3,000 steeplechase in a time of 10:24.94 and sophomore Tayler LyDay took second in the long jump at 19-1¼.
The meet continues at 9:30 a.m. today.
FOOTBALLWalker earns more recognition
MOSCOW — Idaho junior linebacker Tre Walker made the second unit of the FBS All-America team as chosen by the American Football Coaches Association.
Walker had earned an identical nod earlier in the week from The Associated Press.
VOLLEYBALLWarriors sign Eugene player
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball program announced the signing of an outside hitter and defensive specialist from Sheldon High School in Eugene, Ore.
Josie Peters, listed at 5-foot-8 on the Sheldon roster, made second-team all-league as a sophomore and second-team all-state as a junior.
“I can see the hunger Josie has to want to be a Warrior and to grow as a student-athlete at the collegiate level,” LCSC coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release. “She has a good swing, jumps well and is very receptive to coaching feedback.”