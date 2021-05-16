La GRANGE, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s track team shined Saturday, picking up three victories in finishing in fourth place at the Cascade Conference championship meet at Banner Bank Track at Eastern Oregon.
The men’s and women’s teams each finished in fourth place overall. The women tallied 120 points and the men had 89. College of Idaho was the men’s and women’s team champion.
Sophomore Ashley Britt was part of two of the Warrior women’s three wins. She earned a solo victory in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:04.50, while she teamed with freshman Anika Grogan, and juniors Rebekka Kalmbach and Karlie Smith to take the 1,600 relay in 3:58.85. Senior Madison Carson emerged with a first-place finish in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet, 7¾ inches.
On the men’s side, senior Clayton VanDyke took his second title of the weekend in the 800. He ran a time of 1:51.83.
The team next will compete in the NAIA outdoor national meet from May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Idaho teams sit in top five
OGDEN, Utah — The Idaho men’s track team got an individual win and several second-place finishes as the Vandals finished third in the Big Sky championship meet at Stewart Stadium at Weber State.
Idaho’s men tallied 106 points to finish behind Northern Arizona’s 168. The Vandal women finished with 63 points to place fifth behind the Lumberjacks’ 201.
The men’s 1,600 relay of freshmen Deyondre Davis and Lorenz Hermann, sophomore Spencer Barrera and senior Alex Ayers finished first in a time of 3:13.41.
Davis was second in the 400 hurdles (52.30), senior Ben Doucette was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles (13.77), Barrera took second in the 400 (46.73) and senior Grady Leonard was second in the hammer (206-5). Freshman Joseph Ruddell (high jump), junior Zach Nunis (triple jump) and senior Zack Short (discus) each placed third in their respective events.
The women got third-place finishes from senior Hannah Ringel (shot put), freshman Airiana Dargan (triple jump) and the 1,600 relay of freshmen Olivia Martin, Leah Holmgren, Franziska Stohr and sophomore Camryn Crouch.
The Vandals next will compete in the NCAA West preliminary rounds May 27-29 in College Station, Texas.
WSU’s Jacobsen leads way
LOS ANGELES — Washington State senior Mitch Jacobson had the best finish for a Cougar thus far this weekend at the Pac-12 Championships at Loker Stadium at USC.
He finished third in the high jump with a height of 7-1½ to pace WSU to sixth place so far in the team standings. The Cougars have 21½ points, well behind first-place Washington’s 68.
The women’s team sits in last place with one point heading into the final day of action at 1:15 p.m. today.