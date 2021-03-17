Lewis-Clark State junior Carlos Davila and senior Lauren Hamm each took home medalist honors Tuesday as the Warrior men’s and women’s golf teams place second at the Warrior Spring Invitational at the Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.
Davila shot a career-best 6-under-par 66 in the second round at the par-70 course to finish the two-round event at 2-under 142. He was five shots better than his closest competitor.
Hamm carded a 1-over 73 to win with a 6-over 150. She was seven shots ahead of the second-place finisher in registering her first career win.
LCSC’s men was second with a 607, seven shots behind Northwest Nazarene. On the women’s side, the Warriors fired a 655, just one shot behind Northwest Nazarene. LCSC also fielded a second team on the women’s side, and that team took third with a 688.
The Warriors will host the second of three Cascade Conference tournaments Monday and Tuesday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.