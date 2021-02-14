A total of four players won two singles matches each Sunday as the Lewis-Clark State men's tennis team opened the season with a pair of 6-1 victories against Whitworth at the Tennis Center.
"It was so good for the men to get back on the courts again in competition,” coach Kai Fong said. “These two matches reinforced that we have a deep lineup. Four of the six singles (players) were making their debut in college tennis. They played with much poise and composure.”
Freshman Itaru Kikuchi and junior William Bruchard won two matches between the Nos. 1 and 2 singles spots, and freshmen Gunnar Harlan and Andre Du Plessis also won twice switching between Nos. 3 and 4.
The Warriors next play a pair of matches at the Tennis Center on Feb. 27 against Idaho (9 a.m.) and Whitman (5 p.m.)
LC State Tennis Center
Sunday
Lewis-Clark State 6, Whitworth 1
Singles — Itaru Kikuchi, LCSC, def. Cameron Brewer 6-3, 6-2; William Bruchard, LCSC, def. Kincaid Norris 6-2, 7-6 (4); Gunnar Harlan, LCSC, def. Brandon Archer 6-2, 6-0; Andre Du Plessis, LCSC, def. Nathan Tjelle 6-2, 6-4; Jonathan Hutley, WU, def. Cornelius Sia 6-4, 6-2; Andy Wu, LCSC, def. Ethan Warring 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Bruchard/Du Plessis, LCSC, def. Norris/Archer 7-6; Kikuchi/Harlan, LCSC, def. Brewer/Tjelle 6-1; Marcus Gavelin/Wu, LCSC, def. Hutley/Warring 6-1.
Lewis-Clark State 6, Whitworth 1
Singles — William Bruchard, LCSC, def. Cameron Brewer 7-5, 6-2; Itaru Kikuchi, LCSC, def. Kincaid Norris 6-3, 6-0; Andre Du Plessis, LCSC, def. Brandon Archer 6-2, 6-2; Gunnar Harlan, LCSC, def. Nathan Tjelle 6-1, 6-1; Jonathan Hutley, WU, def. Andy Wu 6-2, 6-2; Cornelius Sia, LCSC, def. Ethan Warring 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Bruchard/Kikuchi, LCSC, def. Norris/Archer 6-1; Marcus Gavelin/Du Plessis, LCSC, def. Brewer/Tjelle 6-4; Harlan/Wu, LCSC, def. Hutley/Warring 6-1.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
WSU wins pair of matches
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State women's tennis team cruised past Montana State and slipped past Gonzaga in a pair of road nonleague matches at the Stevens Center.
The Cougars (4-2) had no trouble with the Bobcats, winning 7-0. Against the Bulldogs, WSU was able to sweep the doubles matches to earn a point, and won the first three singles matches to secure the team win.
Senior Michaela Bayerlova, junior Savanna Ly-Nguyen and senior Melisa Ates each won two singles matches for the Cougars, who next will play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington.
Stevens Center
Spokane, Wash.
Sunday
Washington State 7, Montana State 0
Singles — Michaela Bayerlova, WSU, def. Laura Mary 6-4, 7-5; Hikaru Sato, WSU, def. Mirte Van Baelen 6-3, 6-2; Fifa Kumhom, WSU, def. Jazmin Lerman 6-4, 6-1; Pang Jittakoat, WSU, def. JJ Chen 6-3, 6-1; Savanna Ly-Nguyen, WSU, def. Enni Zander 6-1, 6-0; Melisa Ates, WSU, def. Felicia Jayasaputra 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Mary/Lerman, MSU, def. Bayerlova/Sato 6-3; Ates/Yang Lee, WSU, def. Van Baelen/Zander 6-4; Kumhom/Jittakoat, WSU, def. Jayasaputra/Chen 6-1.
Washington State 4, Gonzaga 3
Singles — Michaela Bayerlova, WSU, def. Kate Ketels 6-2, 7-5; Adrianna Sosnowska, GU, def. Hikaru Sato 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Cate Broerman, GU, def. Fifa Kumhom 1-6, 6-2, 6-0; Haruna Tsuruta, GU, def. Pang Jittakoat 6-4, 7-6 (4); Savanna Ly-Nguyen, WSU, def. Jenna Sloan 6-1, 6-2; Melisa Ates, WSU, def. Kianna Oda 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles — Bayerlova/Sato, WSU, def. Sosnowska/Hannah Jones 6-4; Ates/Yang Lee, WSU, def. Ketels/Sloan 6-3; Kumhom/Jittakoat, WSU, def. Tsuruta/Oda 6-2.