The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on Tuesday chose Lewis-Clark State as a site for the opening round of the men’s and women’s basketball tournament.
“This has been a season like no other, and LC State is thrilled to be able to host Opening Rounds for women’s and men’s basketball,” college president Dr. Cynthia Pemberton said in a statement.
The tournament for this year has been reduced from 64 teams to 48, with the opening rounds going from 16 four-team events to eight six-team tourneys. The eight opening-round sites, which will conduct games March 12-13, will be split into two three-team pods, with the winner from each pod advancing to the national championship tournament.
The national championship tournaments will take place in Sioux City, Iowa (women) and Kansas City, Mo. (men) from March 18-23.
Schools or colleges who could accomodate both genders were given preference to hosting, mainly because of the logistics of testing for COVID-19 before the tournament.
“We are extremely excited to partner with the NAIA in hosting these events,” LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze said in a statement. “We are very excited for our student-athletes and the community to have this opportunity.”
MEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC adds pair of games
Lewis-Clark State has added a pair of nonconference basketball games, which will help the team tune up for the NAIA national tournament.
The Warriors (16-1), ranked No. 4 in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, will host Multnomah at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Activity Center. The two teams played less than two weeks ago, with LCSC taking a 124-75 win Feb. 10 and a 107-53 win Feb. 11.
Also, senior guard Damek Mitchell was named the Cascade Conference’s player of the week after averaging 24.5 points in the Warriors’ sweep of the College of Idaho in the best-of-3 conference championship series.
INDOOR TRACKLCSC qualifies 11 to national meet
A total of 11 Lewis-Clark State athletes qualified for the NAIA indoor track national championships, it was announced.
The Warriors had just one shot to qualify for the annual indoor event, this past week’s Polar Vortex Classic — hosted by the College of Idaho — in Caldwell, Idaho.
“We took that as an opportunity and did our best to make the best of it and we came out of it doing pretty well,” coach Mike Collins said.
Senior Madison Carson, a two-time All-American in the indoor pole vault, won the event with a height of 11-8½. Senior Cole Olsen won the 5,000 with a time of 14 minutes, 42.24 seconds. Senior Clayton VanDyke qualified in the 1,000 after winning in 2:28.29, and he will be the No. 3 seed, the highest an individual Warrior earned. Sophomore Ashley Britt won in the 600 meters in 1:38.65.
The 1,600 relay of Britt, juniors Rebekka Kalmbach and Karlie Smith, and freshman Anika Grogan is coming off a win in 3:59.65. Senior Emily Adams, junior Rylee Brown, freshman Geraldin Correia and sophomore Maja Plaznik finished first in 9:36.16 in the 3,200 relay.
“Right now, we are pretty grateful for getting the opportunity to compete at nationals,” Collins said.
The national meet takes place March 4-6 in Yankton, S.D.
HONORSTwo LCSC athletes earn honors
A Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball player and indoor track standout earned athlete of the week honors by the Cascade Conference.
Women’s basketball player Kiara Burlage took home that award after averaging 16 points as the Warriors swept the College of Idaho in the best-of-3 conference championship series. Burlage, a senior forward, had a double-double in Thursday’s series opener, and was one rebound shy of the feat in Sunday’s road win.
VanDyke earned the men’s track honor after winning three events during the weekend.
MEN’S GOLFWSU, Idaho place in top three
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — Washington State and Idaho each placed in the top three at The Joust at Goose Creek.
The Cougars were second with an 877, 25 strokes behind meet champion Loyola Marymount. The Vandals took third with an 878. It was the highest finish for Washington State outside of Pullman since 2014.
Idaho had three players earn top-10 finishes. Senior Sean Mullan tied for fourth at 5-over-par 215, freshman Jose Suryadinata tied for seventh with a 7-over 217 and junior Colt Sherrell was alone in 10th at 8-over 218.
Washington State senior Nicklaus Chiam was sixth at 6-over 216.
The two teams next will play Marcfh 7-9 at the Bandon Dunes Championships, hosted by Idaho, in Bandon, Ore.
MEN’S OPENING-ROUND SITES
Alexandria, La. (LSU-Alexandria); Crestview Hills, Ky. (Thomas More); Lewiston (Lewis-Clark State); Marion, Ind. (Indiana Wesleyan); Montgomery, Ala. (Faulkner); Omaha, Neb. (Omaha Sports Commission); Park City, Kan. and Wichita, Kan. (Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference).
WOMEN’S OPENING-ROUND SITES
Alexandria, La. (LSU-Alexandria); Crestview Hills, Ky. (Thomas More); Indianapolis (Marian); Lakeland, Fla. (Southeastern); Lewiston (Lewis-Clark State); Omaha, Neb. (Omaha Sports Commission); Park City, Kan. and Wichita, Kan. (Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference).