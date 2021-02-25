The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team held steady in the final NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll of the season, while the women’s team moved up a couple of spots in the final rankings of the season that were released Wednesday.
The Warrior men (16-1), fresh off sweeping the College of Idaho in the best-of-3 Cascade Conference championship series, maintained their spot at No. 4. LCSC, which will host an NAIA tournament Opening Round six-team pod March 12-13, will entertain Multnomah at 5:30 p.m. today and Friday.
LCSC’s women (12-5) moved up to No. 22 in the nation after spending the past two weeks at No. 24. The Warriors, who swept the College of Idaho in the best-of-3 Cascade Conference championship series, now are off until the NAIA tournament.
The announcement of the field of 48 teams for the two tournaments will take place March 4.
MEN’S BASKETBALLWSU game time change
Washington State’s men’s basketball game Saturday at Arizona State, originally set for a 1:30 p.m. Pacific start, now will begin at 6 p.m. Pacific the same day.
The two teams close the regular season against each other, as they also will play at noon Monday at the same site.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho’s game postponed
Idaho’s game at Montana State, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. today, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Vandals’ program.
Dates and times for the two-game series, also set to continue Saturday, currently are being considered but have not been finalized.
GOLFIdaho players pick up honors
An Idaho men’s and women’s golfer picked up Big Sky player of the week honors, it was announced by the conference.
The Vandals’ Sean Mullen shared the men’s award, while Valeria Patino earned the women’s honor.
Mullen, a senior, shot a 5-over-par 215 to finish in a tie for fourth place at The Joust at Goose Creek in Jurupa Valley, Calif., that concluded Tuesday. He had 11 birdies in the three-round event.
Patino, also a senior, finished 11th at The Gold Rush in Seal Beach, Calif., on Tuesday. She carded a 13-over 225 in the three-round event, with five birdies.
SWIMMINGWSU in seventh at Pac-12 meet
HOUSTON — Washington State had finishes of sixth and seventh after three events in the Pac-12 championship meet at the University of Houston.
The Cougars currently sit in seventh place as a team with 94 points. Arizona leads with 179 points.
The 400 medley relay of Taylor McCoy, Mackenzie Duarte, Kaya Takashige and Chloe Larson placed sixth in 3:41.60. The 800 free relay of Taylor McNeal, Michee van Rooyen, Emily Ward and Josie Liebzeit took seventh in 7:26.10.
The meet continues at 4 p.m. today.