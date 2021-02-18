The Lewis-Clark State men’s tennis team inched up one spot in the NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, it was announced.
The Warriors, who were ranked No. 23 in the preseason poll, moved up to No. 22 after starting the season with victories Sunday at the Tennis Center against NCAA Division III Whitworth.
LCSC next will play Feb. 27 at the Tennis Center against Idaho (9 a.m.) and Division III Whitman.
WOMEN’S TENNISAtes earns Pac-12 honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior Melisa Ates was named the Pac-12 women’s tennis player of the week, it was announced.
Ates is the first player since Michaela Bayerlova in 2019 to win the honor.
She earned wins with two different partners in doubles matches Sunday against Montana State and Gonzaga. She also posted two wins at singles, moving into fifth place all-time in school history with 93 victories in singles.