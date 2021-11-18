KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team moved up a spot in the first NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll of the regular season, it was announced Wednesday.
The Warriors, who have started the season 5-0, moved from No. 20 in the preseason poll up to No. 19. This past week, senior Kevin Baker, who was named the Cascade Conference’s player of the week, helped LCSC to a pair of victories in the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic.
The Warriors are averaging 101 points and almost 51 rebounds per game so far, hitting 52.8 percent of their field goals.
LCSC next plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walla Walla in its first conference contest.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC announces signing
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff announced the signing of Boise’s Ella Nelson to the 2022 recruiting class.
Nelson, a senior at Boise High School, averaged 12 points, four rebounds and four assists to help the Brave to the Class 5A consolation title in 2020-21. She joins Payton Hymas in the class.
“She is an outstanding shooter with deep range and a quick release,” coach Brian Orr said in a release. “She is a great free-throw shooter with the ability to attack off the dribble and get to the line or finish at the rim. We are also excited to be adding another excellent passer to our team. Ella sees the floor well and makes good decisions with the ball.”
Also, this year’s women’s team is just outside the top 25 in the first regular-season NAIA coaches poll of the season, but they are receiving votes and are at No. 31. In the preseason poll they did not receive any votes. The Warriors currrently are 3-0 and next play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walla Walla in a Cascade Conference game.