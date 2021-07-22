Lewis-Clark State’s men’s basketball coaching staff announced Wednesday the signings of graduate transfers Kevin Baker and Alex Sommerfield.
Baker, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 8.4 points and 4.4 rebounds for NCAA Division II Central Washington in 2019-20. He started 20 of 22 games that season for the Wildcats, who finished 17-11 overall and 10-10 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Baker hit 54 percent of his shots, including 48 percent from 3-point range.
Sommerfield, a 6-7 forward, averaged 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds for NCAA Division II Alaska-Fairbanks in 2019-20. He played in 30 games, 10 starts, for the Nanooks, who were 12-18 overall and 10-10 in the GNAC, advancing to the semifinal round of the conference tournament.
The two also played together at Green River College in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
“It’s unique for us to have graduate transfers and it’s even more unique to have former junior college teammates reunite,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said in a news release. “We lost most of our production on our frontline from this past season’s team, so getting size and skill was a priority in the recruiting process.”
Two former Vandals sign to play in Italian hoops league
Former Idaho basketball stars Trevon Allen and Victor Sanders recently signed contracts with teams in the Lega Basket Serie A, the top hoops league in Italy.
Allen, a Lapwai product and Clarkston High School graduate, will play for Pallacanestro Cantu, a historically successful team with 12 European trophies — the second-most among all clubs on the continent. Sanders inked with Reyer Venezia, the LBA champion in 2019.
Allen, a 2020 UI grad, was a standout guard for Polpharma Starogard Gdanski of Poland during his rookie pro season. He averaged 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game, and was the third-highest scorer in Poland’s top league.
A 2018 Vandal grad from Portland, Ore., Sanders played last year with Dolomiti Energia Trentino of Italy. He was an honorable mention All-LBA selection after averaging 9.8 points, 2.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
Sanders holds the No. 2 spot for all-time Vandal scorers with 1,804 career points. Allen finished his career in seventh with 1,395 points.
The Italian league will begin play in September.
NEWSBig Sky announces deal with INFLCR
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference announced a multi-year, league-wide agreement with Influencer (INFLCR), a media platform that assists student-athletes in realizing their name, image and likeness potential across every sport.
INFLCR is a “software to empower 40,000+ athletes with content and compliance to grow their brands and capitalize on their name, image and likeness (NIL) responsibly,” according to the company’s social media profile. Each of the Big Sky’s 11 member schools will be provided an “INFLCR Verified platform.”
“Through our partnership, every student-athlete competing for a Big Sky institution is equipped with industry-leading technology and education to build their brand and a successful NIL business for themselves,” INFLCR CEO Jim Cavale said in a release.
Cavale said schools will have the benefit of INFLCR’s system of record, which tracks NIL deals and transactions, and reports back to each institution’s compliance officers.
“We knew from Day 1 that the more content we could get to student-athletes, the more they’ll share it to their social media and tell their story,” Cavale said in a conversation with Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill, which was posted to YouTube. “That’s going to help them grow their audience. Our system, our app helps them measure that growth, but it’s also going to help the institution reach a tremendous amount of people that they wouldn’t normally reach on social media through their team accounts.”
The NCAA made a massive move earlier this month, opening up opportunities for student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.
SWIMMINGMoore now is WSU’s recruiting coordinator
Washington State assistant swimming coach Kate Moore was announced as the school’s recruiting coordinator in the sport.
She is in her second season at the school after spending 10 years at East Carolina.
“Kate has done an amazing job finding recruits that fit the mold of our family. Family first, academics second and competing third is exactly what we look for and Kate has been outstanding at bringing student-athletes into our program who can add to our family first culture,” coach Matt Leach said in a news release.
TENNISLCSC earns multiple ITA honors
The Lewis-Clark State tennis program earned 12 individual and three regional awards from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, it was announced.
Seniors Sophie Uhlenkott and Marcus Gavelin each were named Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship award recipients for the West Region, and Begona Andres was named the region’s most improved senior. The men’s and women’s teams also made the All-Academic team.
Gavelin and junior William Bruchard earned scholar-athlete honors from the ITA for the second time for the men’s team. Freshmen Cornelius Sia, Andy Wu and Kganya Ranamane were first-time honorees.
On the women’s side, Andres, Uhlenkott, junior Kyla Collier and senior Laura Diaz were scholar-athlete honorees for the second time. Freshmen Simone Johnson, Bonolo Molefe and Emily Schelbert earned the award for the first time.