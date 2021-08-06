The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf program announced the signings Thursday of Jorgen Lie Viken and Kristof Panke.
Viken, who has played for two seasons, is transferring from NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina. While at NCAA Division II Concordia Portland, he set the school’s scoring average record at 71.1. He was ranked in the top 50 in Division II and was named first-team Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the conference’s freshman of the year and to the Golf Coaches Association of America All-West Region team.
Panke did not play the past two seasons at Davenport (Wash.) High School because of the pandemic, but helped his team to two district titles and was all-league those two seasons.
NEWSWSU sets record for fundraising
PULLMAN — Despite the pandemic, the Washington State athletic department set a record for fundraising for the fiscal year ending June 30, raising more than $30 million.
The year was highlighted by a $6 million initiated by Scott and Lisa Taylor and Ken and Sue Christianson, which provided a boost to the fundraising efforts for the indoor practice facility and Champions Complex projects.
The $10 million Cougar Baseball Complex opened. Approximately $240,000 were raised for Catapult, a sports performance technology that benefits football players.
The Super Senior campaign, which supports student-athletes impacted by the pandemic, has raised almost $100,000 so far.
“We are grateful to all of our donors for their collective generosity,” athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “This achievement is a direct reflection of the commitment our Cougs have towards our student-athletes, coaches and the Department of Athletics.”