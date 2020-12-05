The Lewis-Clark men’s basketball team made it’s long-awaited debut Friday, and the Warriors outpaced Yellowstone Christian College 82-54 in exhibition game at the Activity Center.
“Things haven’t been normal the last 12 months so to have 40 minutes of some kind of normalcy for our players and see them run around and smile and root for each other was really special,” coach Austin Johnson said. “It looked like our first game. We were rusty and anxious and tried to make some stuff happen that wasn’t always there, but regardless of what would have happened win-loss wise, tonight was a win because we got to come out and play.”
Its season originally was supposed to start with an exhibition against the Centurions on Nov. 6, but LCSC had to deal with some coronavirus issues on the team.
The Warriors core group of returners came through and produced like they didn’t miss a beat. Travis Yenor was 6-of-7 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.
“It was really fun to be out there and finally be able to just play when we’ve been practicing for the last three or four months,” Yenor said. “We just executed. People found me when I was open and we preach confidence all the time so when I’m open I shoot with confidence and my teammates found me.”
Damek Mitchell addecd 11 points, six boards and six assists, and Trystan Bradley had 10 points in 17 minutes of play.
Lewis-Clark State was 29-of-56 from the field, including a blistering 15-of-24 from beyond the arc.
Yellowstone Christian’s Derrian Reed had 18 points, while Devin Jones added 16.
The Warriors broke the game open in the second half after a 12-2 run to open the period.
With LCSC maintaining a sizeable lead throughout most of the contest, the Warriors were able get reserve plenty of playing time.
Newcomer Oreon Courtney scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting to go with four rebounds in 13 minutes.
Freshman Silas Bennion got 25 minutes of time, putting up eight points and three assists on a perfect 3-of-3 in a reserve combo-guard role.
The two teams will meet again at 3 p.m. today at the Activity Center.
YELLOWSTONE CHRISTIAN
Reed 4-12 8-11 18, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Rivera 1-4 4-6 7, Beeke 2-8 3-4 7, King 2-5 0-0 4, Basovets 1-6 0-0 2, White 0-0 0-0 0, Glaspie 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 18-25 54.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE
Yenor 6-9 0-0 18, Mitchell 2-6 5-6 11, Bradley 4-8 0-0 10, Bailey 3-5 0-0 8, Stevenson 2-3 1-1 5, Courtney 4-5 4-5 1-2 9, Bennion 3-3 0-0 8, Albright 2-6 0-0 5, Henry 1-5 2-2 4, Newsom 2-3 0-0 4, Stockton 0-1 0-0 0, Abram 0-1 0-0 0, Ellison 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 9-11 82.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 38-29. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 15-24 (Yenor 6-7, Bailey 2-2, Bennion 2-2 Mitchell 2-4, Bradley 2-5, Albright 1-2, Henry 0-2), Yellowstone Christian 4-21 (Reed 2-7, Jones 1-3, Rivera 1-4, Beeke 0-3, Basovets 0-4). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 32 (Yenor 7), Yellowstone Christian 24 (King 8). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 19 (Mitchell 6), Yellowstone Christian 7 (Jones 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 19, Yellowstone Christian 12.
WSU men’s, women’s games wiped out
Washington State announced its men’s basketball game today and its first two women’s basketball games of the season are postponed because of rising coronavirus concerns among the two teams.
The Cougar men were scheduled to play at 1 p.m. today at Colorado, while the women’s team was scheduled to play Sunday at California and Tuesday at Stanford.
The women’s team does not have the minimium number of scholarship players available for the game because of protocol and associated contact tracing.
All three games will be attempted to be rescheduled for a later date.
COLLEGE DIVINGMack paces Vandals
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Freshman Emily Mack had the best score of three Idaho divers during the 3-meter portion of the Lumberjack Diving Invitational at Northern Arizona.
Mack placed ninth with a score of 240.90.
Sophomore Allison Shimp was 12th with 215.10 points and sophomore Hailey Faith finished 15th with 179.55 points.
The second day of competition will involve platform diving and begins at 10 a.m. today.