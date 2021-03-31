The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s cross country teams earned top-10 rankings when the NAIA released its final coaches’ poll of the season this week.
The Warrior men, who took first in the Cascade Conference championship meet Friday at the LCSC Cross Country Trail, moved up three spots from No. 11 to No. 8. With the first-place showing, LCSC earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NAIA national championship meet, which will be conducted April 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Warrior women, who placed second in the conference meet, soared up seven spots from No. 16 to No. 9. LCSC was announced for one of eight at-large bids for the national meet Tuesday.
The national meet is being hosted by Mount Mercy University.
VOLLEYBALLUI pair named all-conference
University of Idaho junior middle blockers Kennedy Warren and Nikki Ball were named All-Big Sky Conference, it was announced. Warren was a first-team pick and Ball was a second-team selection in voting done by the coaches.
Warren was second in the Big Sky in kills with 235 on the season, averaging 3.41 kills per set with a hitting percentage of .245. The Weatherford, Texas, native also excelled defensively with 2.04 digs per set and 57 total blocks on the season.
Ball led the Big Sky with 1.39 blocks per set. Despite missing six games, she also averaged 2.04 kills per set and had a team-high hitting percentage of .319.
The Vandals play at 6 p.m. today at Northern Colorado in the first round of the conference tournament.