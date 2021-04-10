CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s cross country teams came close to fulfilling their expectations, as the Warriors finished eighth and 13th, respectively, at the NAIA national meet Friday at the Seminole Cross Country Course.
The men, which finished No. 8 in the final regular-season coaches poll, finished wtih 293 points, well behind national champion Taylor’s 73 points. The team had an average time of 25:44 across the 8K course hosted by Mount Mercy University.
The women, which finished No. 9 in the final regular-season coaches poll, had 361 points, behind national champion St. Francis (Ill.), which had 111. The Warriors had an average time of 19:12 on the 5K course.
Senior Cole Olsen, a former Clearwater Valley standout, led the LCSC men, but he didn’t win for the first time in five events this season. Olsen, who finished fourth in the 2019 national meet, placed 15th this time in a clocking of 24:56.71. It still was good enough for All-American honors.
It was a similar finish to his race at the national meet in 2018, contested on the same course. In that event, he finished 13th.
Senior Chase Barrow was next in 34th (25:19.07), earning All-American status. Senior Clayton VanDyke followed in 47th (25:37.62).
For the women, Callie Johnson stormed her way to a 50th-place finish in 18:44.15. The junior from Meridan, Idaho, had finished second in the Cascade Conference meet March 26 at the LCSC Cross Country Trail.
Sophomore Maja Plaznik was next in 81st (19:00.81) and freshman Geraldin Correa followed in 120th (19:21.81).
MEN
Team champion — Taylor 73.
LCSC placing — 8th, 293.
Winner — Zouhair Talbi (Oklahoma City) 23:45.15.
LCSC individuals — 15. Cole Olsen 24:56.71; 34. Chase Barrow 25:19.07; 47. Clayton VanDyke 25:37.62; 113. Dillon Dawson 26:21.87; 116. Connor Turpin 26:22.83; 120. Andrew Larson 26:26.98; 239. Carter Gordon 27:51.93.
WOMEN
Team champion — St. Francis (Ill.) 111.
LCSC placing — 13th, 361.
Winner — Emma Wilson (Huntington) 17:02.86.
LCSC individuals — 50. Callie Johnson 18:44.15; 81. Maja Plaznik 19:00.81; 120. Geraldin Correa 19:21.81; 127. Rylee Brown 19:24.21; 128. Emily Adams 19:24.27; 171. Abigail Gorton 19:45.13; 181. Brooklyn Shell 19:49.10.
BASEBALLLCSC 22, Corban 0
SALEM, Ore. — The seventh-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team surpassed its season-high run total by one, blanking Cascade Conference foe Corban (Ore.) in the process.
The Warriors moved to 27-2 overall and 20-1 in Cascade play with the beatdown. They’ve won 18 consecutive games since last losing Feb. 28, and they’ve scored 10-plus runs in their last 10 contests. LCSC is leading the conference by 10 games with 11 remaining. The Warriors can clinch the regular-season title with one win in a doubleheader at noon today.
“Offensively, we did damage early with two strikes and two outs,” said Warriors coach Jake Taylor, whose team scored nine times with two outs. “The production continued throughout the game from our entire lineup.”
LCSC racked up five doubles and four home runs.
Brock Ephan went 3-for-3 with a homer and a double. Aidan Nagle had a first-inning deep shot, and Matt James and Dalton Harum added two more homers in the fifth to put LCSC up 11-0.
Riley Way and Jack Johnson logged three and two hits, respectively, to improve their hitting streaks to 14 games.
Trent Sellers (4-1) allowed five hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out four as Corban (11-22, 10-11) managed just seven hits. Three relievers allowed two hits and struck out three.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE CORBAN (ORE.)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 7 2 3 0 Fingar lf 3 0 0 0
Davis 2b 3 1 0 0 Grayson rf 1 0 0 0
Needham 2b 1 2 1 0 Cantonwin rf 3 0 3 0
Plew 3b 4 2 0 0 Ossenkop lf 1 0 0 0
Johnson lf 7 3 2 1 Sede ss 3 0 1 0
Ephan 1b 3 3 3 4 Clay dh 2 0 1 0
Stout 1b 1 2 1 1 Covalt ph 1 0 1 0
Nagle rf 5 2 2 3 Fawley 2b 3 0 1 0
James c 4 1 1 2 Pope ph 1 0 0 0
Fuller c 1 1 1 1 Tow 1b 4 0 0 0
Threlfall pr 0 0 0 0 Bunn 3b 1 0 0 0
White dh 6 1 2 3 Pestana 3b 2 0 0 0
Harum cf 4 1 2 2 O’Brien 3b 2 0 0 0
Light cf 2 1 1 1 Foley c 1 0 0 0
Moore cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 48 22 19 18 Totals 31 0 7 0
LCSC 403 042 450—22 19 0
Corban 000 000 000—0 7 6
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 4-1) 6 5 0 0 1 5
Bogacz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ball 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 2 0 0 0 1
Corban ip h r er bb so
Shaw (L, 0-4) 4 5 7 7 3 3
Olson 2.1 8 10 8 3 2
Aguilera 2.2 6 5 0 1 2
Attendance — 67.
WSU 12, Utah 7
SALT LAKE CITY — Kyle Russell followed Washington State’s back-to-back three-run innings with a two-run double in the fifth to swell the Cougars’ lead to eight, which would be more than enough to manage during WSU’s Pac-12 win at Smith’s Ballpark.
Russell, a high-potential freshman who was playing his second game since sustaining an injury that kept him out for much of the season’s early stages, went 3-for-5 for three RBI. He plated Jake Meyer with a single in the fourth.
WSU (15-10, 3-7 Pac-12) had nine of its 15 hits on the day before the fifth inning ended. Utah (7-16, 3-7) clawed back gradually, but never seriously threatened.
Collin Montez had a triple and a double. Meyer added a double in his 2-for-4 day, Kodie Kolden lined a triple and Jack Smith went 3-for-5. Kyle Manzardo logged two RBI to push his season total to 31 — third in the Pac-12.
Wazzu starter Brandon White (4-2) struck out five across six innings, during which he scattered six hits and walked four. Utah’s Justin Kelly (0-6) was knocked around for eight runs on eight hits in four innings.
The teams meet again at 3 p.m. Pacific today.
WSU 003 321 300—12 15 1
Utah 000 022 102—7 8 3
Brandon White, Caden Kaelber (7), Michael Newstrom (7), Kolby Kmetko (8) and Jake Meyer. Justin Kelly, Josh Giffins (5), Ben Kibbe (8) and Jayden Kiernan.
W—White (4-2). L—Kelly (0-6).
WSU hits — Kyle Russell 3 (2B), Jack Smith 3, Collin Montez 2 (3B, 2B), Jake Meyer 2 (2B), Tristan Peterson 2, Kodie Kolden (3B), Kyle Manzardo, Jacob McKeon.
Utah hits — Shea Kramer 2 (2B), Jayden Kiernan 2, Chase Fernlund (2B), Rykker Tom (2B), Christopher Rowan Jr., Tyler Thompson.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU 3, OSU 2
PULLMAN — Grayson Lynch redirected a screaming assist from Aaqila McLyn in the 65th minute, tipping in what proved to be the winning goal for Washington State in its 3-2 Pac-12 defeat of Oregon State at the Lower Soccer Field.
Elyse Bennett added a strong strike in the box 10 minutes earlier off an assist from MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson, who also set up McLyn’s dish.
Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored — her third straight match with a goal — in the 15th minute for WSU (6-3-1, 2-2-1 Pac-12), which surrendered goals in the second and 54th minutes, but responded quickly to each.
OSU fell to 4-9-1 overall and 2-7-1 in Pac-12 action. WSU’s three goals are the most it has scored against the Beavers in series history.
The Cougars host Oregon at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Oregon State 1 1—2
Washington State 1 2—3
OSU — McKenzie Weinert (Sydney Studer, Abby Schwartz), 2nd.
WSU — Makamae Gomera-Stevens (Sydney Pulver), 15th.
WSU — Elyse Bennett (MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson), 54th.
OSU — Abby Schwartz (Haley Richardson, Kaillen Fried), 55th.
WSU — Grayson Lynch (Aaqila McLyn, Frimpong-Ellertson), 65th.
Shots — OSU 10, WSU 14. Saves — OSU: Bridgette Skiba 1; WSU: Marissa Zucchetto 2.