The Lewis-Clark State men’s cross country team signed three athletes to compete for the team starting in the fall, including a homegrown runner.
Troy’s David Phillis, who finished 11th at the State meet in the fall, has committed to the Warriors, along with Conner May and Drew Larson.
“For all, these are pretty challenging times when it comes to trying to recruit,” coach Mike Collins said, “but more importantly, for the kids to have performances that tell us they are recruitable and competitively will fit in with what our program is trying to do. I know they are all working hard and we are working to get them focused on the fall and use the challenges of the pandemic as an opportunity to get better.”
Phillis set the Troy record in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15 minutes, 52 seconds, and placed 19th at the Inland Empire Challenge this past season. He was 10th at the Seaport Invitational and took fourth at the Class 1A district championships. Phillis then ran a time of 17:09.08 in the state meet in Pocatello. As a sophomore, he helped the Trojans to the district team title.
Phillis was honored with the Trojan Award and was voted Most Inspirational by his teammates. Phillis maintained a 4.0 grade-point average throughout high school and was a member of the National Honors Society.
“David is an athlete that we think has been overlooked by some, so we are excited to have him with us here,” Collins said of Phillis, who also competed in track. “He did not have a senior track season, so a lot of his talent was not seen, but he showed some great sparks this past fall of what he is capable of. A lean and lanky runner, he will get better as he gets stronger.”
Larsen hails from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick. With the Braves, he clocked a personal-best time of 15:50 and helped the team to three Class 3A team championships. Larsen earned All-State and all-conference recognition and was a scholar-athlete.
“Kamiakin is one of the best high school programs in the state of Washington, and we love the fact that he is used to winning, understands the winning mentality and that everyone is important and has a role to play for teams to be successful,” Collins said.
A Hailey, Idaho, native, May comes from Wood River High School. A four-year letterwinner for the Wolverines, he also competed in wrestling and football. He was named an All-State wrestler three times and was an all-conference receiver in football.
“We believe Conner may be a gem in the making,” Collins explained. “He has only been at Wood River for a year after moving from Montana, so not a lot of opportunities to really show what he is capable of doing.”
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho adds Madden for upcoming season
MOSCOW — Idaho men’s basketball has announced the signing of Hunter Madden to this year’s class.
Madden, a 6-foot-1 guard from Sydney, led Shore School by averaging 24.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He was selected to the All Australian Schoolboys team after shooting 51 percent from the floor and 39 percent from 3-point range.
Madden also played for the Sydney Kings as a development player during the 2019-20 season.
“We are thrilled to add Hunter to our program. He has proven to be a high-level competitor both from his time leading his team at Shore School to this past season playing with the Sydney Kings,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said. “He is an offensive playmaker, and we believe that he is going to bring a positive energy to our group. Hunter is going to thrive here at Idaho both in the classroom and on the court.”
Madden joins Kendall McHugh, Ethan Kilgore and Tanner Christensen in the 2020 class. Christensen previously signed with Idaho before departing for his LDS mission after high school in 2018, Kilgore signed in November and McHugh signed earlier this month.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Barton named Thomas recipient
PULLMAN —Washington State soccer’s Kelis Barton was awarded a 2020 President’s Award by president Kirk Schulz at the WSU Leadership and Engagement Awards of Distinction on Tuesday. In addition, Barton also was named the 2020 recipient of the Virginia E. Thomas Scholarship.
The President’s Awards honor those who advance leadership and engagement at WSU and beyond. Recipients of the award demonstrate exceptional leadership and service to students, WSU and the community.
On top of being recognized among the top leaders at WSU, Barton took home the prestigious Thomas scholarship that was named in honor of Virginia E. Thomas, the former Director of the Leadership Center at WSU. The scholarship honors her legacy of excellence, integrity and character, discovery, and service.
Barton, a sophomore, was an integral part of the team’s historic run to the program’s first College Cup. Off the field, she has been a campus leader, founding the Black Student-Athlete Association while also representing WSU at the Black Student-Athlete Summit the past two years. She is the director of communications for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as well as a peer academic counselor mentor. She is majoring in journalism.