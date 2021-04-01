The Lewis-Clark State baseball team, riding a 13-game winning streak, moved up two spots in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll released Wednesday.
The Warriors (22-2) jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 in the poll. LCSC leads the NAIA in ERA (2.18) and is third in hits per game (11.8). The Warriors are fourth in opponent batting average (.206), ninth in home runs per game (1.6) and runs scored per game (9.5), and 10th in RBI per game (8.6).
LCSC is in control of the Cascade Conference race, leading the way with a 15-1 mark. The only blemish came Feb. 28, when the Warriors lost 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader against Oregon Tech at Harris Field. LCSC has a six-game lead on the Owls with 16 games remaining in the regular season.
The two teams play a four-game series this weekend in Klamath Falls, Ore. If the Warriors win all four games, they would hold a 10-game cushion with 12 games remaining on the schedule. The conference’s baseball tournament will take place May 8-9 at a site to be determined later.
TRACK AND FIELDLCSC women ranked 13th
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State women’s track and field team is ranked 12th in the first USTFCCCA outdoor track and field index of the season, it was announced.
Kea Stieglitz hit the automatic qualifying standard with a mark of 135 feet, 10 inches, this past weekend at the Whitworth Invitational and Multis.
Madi Carson has the third-best mark in the NAIA this season in the pole vault at 11-10¾, also set at Whitworth. Delaney Warren currently is fourth in the discus at 141-11 after winning this past weekend. Ashley Britt’s time of 1:03.97 in the 400 hurdles hit a B qualifying standard, as did Carson and Warren with their efforts.
LCSC takes part in the HIR Invitational on Friday at Whitworth.
CROSS COUNTRYOlsen tabbed national runner of the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State senior cross country runner Cole Olsen was named the NAIA’s runner of the week, it was announced.
Olsen, who competed at Clearwater Valley High School, won his fourth race this season in four attempts Friday, taking the Cascade Conference individual title with a time of 24 minutes, 18 seconds. The next closest competitor was 14 seconds behind.
He helped lead the Warriors to their first Cascade title and sixth consecutive conference crown overall. Olsen was an All-American the past two seasons, including a fourth-place finish overall in 2019. He helped LCSC to its best-ever team finish, a third place, at last year’s national meet.
VOLLEYBALLIdaho eliminated from Big Sky tourney
GREELEY, Colo. — Senior outside hitter Avery Housley and freshman middle blocker Bea Whitling, a former Logos standout, each had six kills, but it wasn’t enough as Idaho was eliminated from the Big Sky Conference tournament with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-14 loss to Northern Colorado in a quarterfinal match.
Senior setter Donnee Janzen had 13 assists for Idaho (6-11). Sophomore libero Alaina Lacey finished with 13 digs.
Taylor Muff paced Northern Colorado (14-3) with 13 kills and 12 digs. Daisy Schultz chipped in 35 assists. Kyndall Feather had 13 digs and Laura Katarzynski contributed 12.