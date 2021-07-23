PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — A trio of Lewis-Clark State baseball players recently played in the short-season Power Summer Collegiate League, competing for the championship NorthStars team.
Juniors-to-be Jackson Fuller, Jaden Phillips and Alex Light, all former Lewiston High School players, each played for the NorthStars, who finished 9-7 in the regular season for a fifth-place finish.
However, the team won all three of its games in the end-of-season tournament, culminating with a 10-4 victory against the Bombers, the third-place team in the regular season, on July 24.
Fuller, who hit .429 in seven games with two RBI for the Warriors in the spring, was a first-team All-PSCL honoree after hitting .429 (14-of-33) with a double and four RBI this summer. He had an on-base percentage of .513 and an OPS of .967.
Phillips, who hit .444 in seven games for LCSC during the spring, hit .167 (5-of-30) with a double and an RBI for the NorthStars.
Light, who mainly was used as a pinch-runner and hit .357 in 14 at-bats for the Warriors in the spring, hit .200 (8-for-40) with a double, 11 runs scored and three RBI this summer.
TRACK AND FIELDLCSC athletes earn academic honors
NEW ORLEANS — A total of 15 Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s track and field athletes earned United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association all-academic honors.
Ten women and five men were tabbed with recognition by the association, as well as the two Warrior teams.
Seniors Emily Adams, Madi Carson and Delaney Warren, juniors Rylee Brown, Rebekka Kalmbach, Maja Plaznik and Karlie Smith; sophomores Ashley Britt and Brooklyn Shell, and freshman Kea Stieglitz garnered recognition.
On the men’s side, seniors Cole Olsen and Clayton VanDyke, juniors Andrew Carlyle and Connor Turpin and freshman Leon Menten all earned the honor.
To be named an All-Academic athlete, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 and have achieved an automatic or provisional qualifying mark in the indoor or outdoor season.