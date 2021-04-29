The Lewis-Clark State baseball team moved up another spot in the NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll when it was released Wednesday, inching up from No. 6 to No. 5 in the ranking.
The top four teams in the poll remained the same, as Tennessee Wesleyan continues to hold the top spot. Southeastern (Fla.) is at No. 2, Cumberlands (Ky.) stayed at No. 3 and Central Methodist (Mo.) is No. 4,
Faulkner (Ala.), which was at No. 5 in the poll released April 14, dropped two spots to No. 7, while Oklahoma Wesleyan, which was at No. 7 in the previous poll, moved up to No. 6.
It’s been a steady progression in the poll for the Warriors (35-3, 27-1 Cascade Conference) since the first ranking of the season. LCSC was No. 24 in the preseason, but rocketed up to No. 9 in the March 17 poll. Two weeks later, the Warriors moved up to No. 7 and in the April 14 ranking, LCSC was No. 6.
The Warriors have lost just one time since the first game of a Feb. 28 doubleheader at Harris Field against Oregon Tech, a span of 27 games. In that time, LCSC has scored in double figures in 21 of those contests, tallied 12 or more runs in 13 games and scored 15 or more runs seven times.
The Warriors are second in the nation in hits per game (12.6), fielding percentage (.979) and runs scored per game (11). LCSC is third in RBI per game (10) and fourth in ERA (3.24).
Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle is third in the NAIA in RBI per game (4.5) and 10th in total bases per game (3.1). Junior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston standout, is fourth in hits per game (1.7) and sixth in runs scored per game (1.43).
MEN’S TRACKLCSC drops in latest index
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State men’s track team remained in the latest United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association top 25 rating index, but the Warriors fell to No. 24.
The team combined for a total of 3.15 points, with sophomores Christian Bothwell and Caleb Moore competing at this past weekend’s Cascade Conference Combined Events meet.
The men’s and women’s teams are back in action Friday at the Bucs Scoring Invitational at Whitworth.
MEN’S GOLFWSU places 11th at Pac-12 meet
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Senior Nicklaus Chiam finished in the top 25 as Washington State took 11th in the Pac-12 championship meet at Mayacama Golf Club.
The Cougars shot a 1,465 to finish well behind meet champion Arizona, which shot a 1,399.
Chiam had a final round 4-over-par 76 to finish the four-round event at 2-under 286, tying for 25th place.
Arizona’s Brad Reeves and Stanford’s Henry Shimp each had a 16-under 272, with Reeves winning on the second playoff hole.