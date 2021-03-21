CALDWELL, Idaho — Although Lewis-Clark State just installed a new outfield fence at Harris Field, perhaps it’s already time to paint it a different color, or even — heaven forbid — change dugouts.
It might make the LCSC baseball team feel like it is on the road.
On Saturday, the ninth-ranked Warriors continued their road domination by pounding out 26 hits to sweep a Cascade Conference doubleheader from the College of Idaho, 12-4 and 8-3, at Wolfe Field.
In 11 road games this season, LCSC is averaging 11.5 runs and 14 hits per outing. In the first three games at Caldwell in this four-game series, LCSC (17-2, 10-1 Cascade) has scored 41 runs on 48 hits. In their eight home games, the Warriors are averaging a little more than six runs and eight hits per outing.
“That’s a great question,” LCSC senior Brock Ephan said when asked for his opinion about the difference. “Maybe just getting away, a new atmosphere, something different. I don’t know.”
Ephan found Wolfe Field to his liking as he homered in both games and tied Aidan Nagle and Dillon Plew for the team lead with five on the season.
In the opener, Ephan provided the Warriors’ only offense in the first four innings with a solo home run, ending a 15-plus streak of scoreless innings for C of I starter Connor Root. In the fifth, the Warriors got to Root and broke a 1-1 tie by sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs on six hits. Nagle started the one-out rally with a double, and Luke White belted a three-run home run to make it 7-1.
Entering the College of Idaho series, White had two home runs and nine RBI on the season. In the three games against the Yotes, he has doubled those numbers.
“He’s explosive,” coach Jake Taylor said. “We know what he can do. That’s why we keep running him in there. It’s just a matter of time before guys feel good at the plate. He is definitely trending upward.”
Trent Sellers pitched well for LCSC but became a little rattled in the fifth after a dropped fly ball. He was relieved by Cole Susee, who walked the first two batters he faced before retiring the next seven in a row to pick up his first win of the season.
In the second game, the College of Idaho (13-16, 5-10) picked up two hits in the first inning and didn’t get another hit until the bottom of the ninth when it trailed 8-1 and rallied for two runs.
Three Warriors pitchers combined on a four-hitter, led by starter Eric Chavarria (2-1), who allowed a run in the first and then retired 13 of the next 14 he faced.
Reliever Brooks Juhasz retired all six batters he faced and Eli Shubert had a solid eighth before running into some trouble in the ninth.
“We had some really good pitching today,” Taylor said.
The teams wrap up the series with a single game at 10 a.m. Pacific today.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK ST. COLLEGE OF IDAHO
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 6 2 2 2 Nolan 3b 4 2 2 0
Davis 2b 6 1 1 0 Hultberg rf 5 0 1 0
Johnson lf 5 1 1 0 Van Horne ss 3 1 0 1
Ephan 1b 5 2 2 1 Clay cf 3 1 0 0
White dh 5 2 1 2 Miller dh 4 0 2 1
James c 4 0 1 1 Leaf lf 2 0 0 0
Linscott 4 1 1 0 Ochsner 1b 2 0 0 0
Nagle rf 5 2 3 1 Dudley 1b 0 0 0 0
Pannullo 1b 1 0 0 0
Danner c 3 0 0 0
Vieira 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 46 12 16 10 Totals 32 4 5 2
Lewis-Clark St. 010 160 500—12 16 2
College of Idaho 001 030 004—4 5 3
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Sellers 4.2 4 4 1 4 7
Susee (W, 1-0) 3.1 0 0 0 1 3
Spagnuolo 1.1 1 0 0 1 2
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Root (L, 3-2) 4.2 7 7 6 1 5
Tighe 4.1 9 5 4 2 1
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK ST. COLLEGE OF IDAHO
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 0 2 0 Nolan 3b 4 0 0 0
Davis 2b 3 2 0 0 Hultberg rf 4 1 2 0
Plew 3b 5 0 1 0 Van Horne ss 3 1 0 0
Johnson lf 6 2 2 1 Hansen ph 0 1 0 0
Ephan 1b 4 3 1 2 Clay cf 4 0 2 2
White dh 4 0 1 1 Miller dh 3 0 0 1
Nagle rf 4 1 2 2 Leaf lf 4 0 0 0
Linscott cf 3 0 1 1 Oshsner 1b 3 0 0 0
Needham c 4 0 0 0 Danner c 3 0 0 0
Vieira 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 10 7 Totals 30 3 4 3
Lewis-Clark St. 103 130 000—8 10 0
College of Idaho 100 000 002—3 4 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 2-1) 5 2 1 1 1 3
Juhasz 2 2 2 2 2 3
Shubert 2 2 2 2 2 3
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Shumate (L, 0-1) 5 8 8 7 7 4
Trueblood 4 2 0 0 2 2
Oregon St. 10, WSU 3
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Allowing five runs in the fourth inning, Washington State absorbed a Pac-12 loss to Oregon State that sullied Zane Mills’ record.
In the OSU fourth, Jake Dukar hit a two-run double after Mills (3-1) had thrown the final two of his three wild pitches for the day.
For the Cougars (11-3, 1-1), Jacob McKeon doubled in the second and hit a two-run homer in the ninth, while Kodie Kolden had a solo homer in the eighth.
Garret Forrester collected three hits and as many RBI for the Beavers (12-4, 1-1).
Kyle Manzardo walked in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 39 games, second-longest in WSU history.
Washington St. 000 000 012—3 8 0
Oregon St. 011 510 02x—10 13 0
Mills, Barison (4), Kmetko (5), Brother (8) and Togia. Hjerpe, Washburn (5), Sebby (8), Salgado (9) and Hamilton.
W — Washburn (2-0). L — Mills (3-1).
WSU hits — McKeon 2 (2B, HR), Kolden 2 (HR), Peterson 2 (2B), Clifford 2, Stancato.
OSU hits — Forrester 3 (HR), Dukart 3 (2B), Hamilton 2 (HR), Jones 2, McMahan (HR), Ober, McDowell.
SWIMMINGLarson falls short of final
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Washington State senior Chloe Larson had a time of 48.88 seconds in the preliminaries of the 100-meter freestyle, coming up just short of a spot in the final at the NCAA swim meet at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Larson, who was the Pac-12 champion in the 50 free, tied for 23rd during the morning session. She improved 12 spots from her initial seed and had the second-fastest time in the event in program history. However, she was .3 of a second short of advancing.
Larson, who now has the top two times in the 100 free in school history, was the second Cougar in the past three seasons to earn a trip to the NCAA championship meet, joining Mackenzie Duarte, who earned an invite in 2019.
VOLLEYBALLCorban dispatches LCSC
SALEM, Ore. — No. 14 Corban swept Lewis-Clark State in Cascade Conference action, handing the Warriors a 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 loss.
The Warriors (5-5, 5-5) hit .087 against a .234 mark for Corban (9-1, 9-1), and committed 10 more offensive errors than the hosts.
“Nothing was really working tonight,” LCSC coach Shaun Pohlman said.
LCSC was led by sophomore outside hitter Chloe Emory’s 12 kills. True freshman Hannah Martinez posted a match-high 26 assists, and sophomore Kenzie Dean had a match-best 13 digs.
Five Corban players had at least five kills apiece.