SPOKANE — Mason Marenco went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI on Tuesday as the 21st-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs built an early lead and had to hold off a late Washington State rally to win 7-5 in a nonconference baseball game at the Patterson Baseball Complex.
Brett Harris also had two hits, including a double, a run scored and two RBI for the Bulldogs (27-13), who are ranked for the first time this season. Erine Yake went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI for the Cougars (19-16). Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden also was 3-for-5 with a run scored. Senior third baseman Jack Smith doubled twice and drove in a run, and junior catcher Jake Meyer also doubled twice and scored two runs.
Alec Gomez (5-1) allowed six hits, a walk and two runs, both earned, in six innings of work to pick up the win.
Freshman right-hander Tyler Hoeft allowed five hits, a walk and four runs, all earned, in 1ž innings to take the loss.
The Cougars begin an eight-game homestand with a three-game Pac-12 series starting at 6:05 p.m. Friday against Oregon.
WSU 001 001 102—5 13 2
Gonzaga 400 003 00x—7 11 0
Tyler Hoeft, Connor Barison (2), Brody Barnum (5), Michael Newstrom (6), Caden Kaelber (6), Will Sierra (7), Bryce Moyle (8), Ethan Ross (8), Kolby Kmetko (8) and Jake Meyer; Alec Gomez, Jacob Rutherford (7), Brody Jessee (9) and Tyler Rando.
W—Gomez. L—Hoeft.
WSU hits — Kyle Manzardo 3 (2B), Kodie Kolden 3, Jack Smith 2 (2 2B), Jake Meyer 2 (2 2B), Collin Montez, Tristan Peterson, Keith Jones II.
Gonzaga hits — Mason Marenco 3 (2B), Brett Harris 2 (2B), Ernie Yake 2, Grayson Sterling (2B), Guthrie Morrison, Tyler Rando, Gabriel Hughes.
LCSC’s Ephan earns NAIA honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State senior first baseman Brock Ephan was named the NAIA player of the week, it was announced by the organization.
Ephan went 9-for-16 (.583 average) with two doubles, nine runs scored, four home runs and 11 RBI as the sixth-ranked Warriors swept the College of Idaho in a four-game series this past weekend at Harris Field. He had a slugging percentage of 1.438 against the Yotes.
The next coaches’ top 25 poll will be released today, and LCSC next will wrap up the regular season with a four-game series starting at 3 p.m. Friday at Eastern Oregon.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWSU pulls in Australian guard
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State women’s basketball team added more international flair to its backcourt with the signing of Australian guard Tayah Burrows.
Burrows comes to the Palouse after playing last season for the Perth Lynx in the National Basketball League, Australia’s top women’s professional basketball league. The highly-touted guard from Perth, Western Australia, played for her hometown WNBL team the past two seasons.
She averaged 16.8 minutes and 1.8 assists per game this season. Burrows will be eligible after the 2021 fall semester.
She joins Tara Wallack as the second signee for the program, which is coming off its first trip to the NCAA tournament in 30 years.
MEN’S GOLFIdaho finishes third at Big Sky
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Junior Jack Plaster finished in a tie for fourth place as Idaho took third as a team at the Big Sky championship meet at Boulder Creek Golf Club.
The Vandals finished with an 890, 26 shots behind meet champion Sacramento State.
Plaster had a final round 4-under-par 68 to finish with a 1-over 217. Freshman Jose Suryadinata tied for sixth with a 3-over 219.
Chiam leads WSU at Pac-12 championships
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Senior Nicklaus Chiam paced Washington State at the Pac-12 championship meet at Mayacama Golf Club.
The Cougars currently are in 10th place with a 1,097, 46 strokes behind Arizona.
Chiam fired a 4-under-par 68 in the third round for a 6-under 210, tying for ninth place overall.
The final round takes place at 7:30 a.m. today.
LCSC’s Davila places second
CALDWELL, Idaho — Lewis-Clark State junior Carlos Davila had a 3-over-par 75 to place second individually at the Cascade Conference championship meet at TimberStone Golf Course.
As a team, the Warriors finished fourth with a 910. Multnomah won the event with an 883.
Davila was in first place heading into the day after posting a second-round score of 4-under 68 on Monday. However, Davila slipped back a bit in the third round and finished with a three-round total of even-par 216, four shots behind individual champion Jacob Larson from Multnomah.
Davila, who was named a first-team All-Cascade selection, will await a possible at-large berth into the national tournament, which will take place May 18-21 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
WOMEN’S GOLFLCSC’s Hamm wins, team places second at Cascade tourney
CALDWELL, Idaho — Lewis-Clark State senior Lauren Hamm fired an even-par 72 and was the individual winner at the Cascade Conference championship meet at TimberStone Golf Course.
The Warriors placed second as a team with a 621, 13 shots behind Oregon Tech’s winning score.
Hamm finished the two-round event at 1-over 145. She earned player of the year honors and moves on to play in the national tournament, and Kyla Lien was named coach of the year. Schmidt and sophomore Deana Caruso were first-team All-Cascade picks.
The Warriors now await to see if they’ve earned an at-large team bid to this year’s national tournament, which will take place May 25-28 at Rose Creek Golf Course in Oklahoma City.