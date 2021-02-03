Washington State’s Magda Jehlarova and Idaho’s Kennedy Warren earned player of the week honors in their respective conferences, it was announced Tuesday.
Warren, a junior middle blocker, took the Big Sky’s offensive player award after totalling 41 kills and hitting at a .445 clip in two victories against Southern Utah. She tied career highs in kills (25) and digs (14) in Sunday’s 23-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-21 win against the Thunderbirds.
Jehlarova, a sophomore middle blocker, earned the Pac-12’s defensive player honor after finishing with 14 blocks in a series sweep at Arizona State. She also tallied 22 kills against just four errors, finishing with a .462 hitting percentage.
SWIMMINGIdaho pair earn weekly awards
Idaho junior Katie Hale and sophomore Allison Shimp took home this week’s Western Athletic Conference swimmer and diver of the week awards, respectively, it was announced by the conference.
Hale won the 50 freestyle and 100 free, then was a part of the 200 medley relay in a win Saturday against Dixie State.
Shimp was first in the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions Saturday.