PULLMAN — Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen was a model of consistency Friday. It was that consistency that helped the Washington State volleyball team to a pair of victories.

Jansen finished with 27 kills across two matches as the Cougars (5-1) beat Belmont 25-7, 21-25, 25-12, 25-20, then downed Bakersfield 25-19, 25-13, 21-25, 25-15 in the Cougar Challenge at Bohler Gym.

