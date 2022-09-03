PULLMAN — Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen was a model of consistency Friday. It was that consistency that helped the Washington State volleyball team to a pair of victories.
Jansen finished with 27 kills across two matches as the Cougars (5-1) beat Belmont 25-7, 21-25, 25-12, 25-20, then downed Bakersfield 25-19, 25-13, 21-25, 25-15 in the Cougar Challenge at Bohler Gym.
Against the Bruins (1-5), Jansen had 13 kills, with a .310 hitting percentage, and eight digs. Sophmore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan also tallied 13 kills. Junior setter Argentina Ung finished with 35 assists. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham contributed eight digs.
Against the Roadrunners (1-4), Jansen had 14 kills, with a .333 hitting percentage, and chipped in six digs. Ryan had 10 kills. Ung contributed 41 assists. Basham had 14 digs.
Jansen was named MVP of the event.
The Cougars next play Howard (8 a.m.) and Fairfield (5 p.m.) in the Fairfield (Conn.) Invitational next Friday.
LCSC guts out win in five
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez and senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi each finished with 16 kills as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team emerged with a 30-28, 25-20, 22-25, 20-25, 15-12 Cascade Conference victory against host Oregon Tech at Danny Miles Court.
Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson added 12 kills for the Warriors (7-1, 2-0). Junior setter Vanja Tomic had 25 assists, freshman setter Esther Kailiponi chipped in 18 assists and sophomore Jennah Carpenter finished with 11. Senior libero Kenzie Dean had 15 digs.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. today at No. 22 Southern Oregon.
Idaho falls in three
PHOENIX — Freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling finished with 10 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 to Grand Canyon in the GCU Classic at GCU Arena.
Freshman setter Kate Doorn chipped in 25 assists for the Vandals (0-4). Junior outside hitter Delaney Nicoll, freshman libero Aine Doty and freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner each tallied seven digs.
Idaho next plays Wyoming (10 a.m.) and Santa Clara (4:30 p.m.) in the event today.