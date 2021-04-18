PULLMAN — This one was a little more according to Hoyle.
Washington State fell behind in the fourth inning Saturday and never caught up, bowing 13-8 to No. 13 Arizona in a Pac-12 baseball game at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The previous day, the Cougars had walloped the Wildcats 21-2.
The Cougars (17-13, 5-9 Pac-12) rallied for three runs in the ninth but couldn’t offset Arizona’s five spot in the top of the inning, featuring a three-run homer by Daniel Susac and a two-run double by Ryan Holgate.
Collin Montez and Justin Van De Brake hit solo homers for the Cougs, who led 2-0 and 3-2 before the Wildcats (22-11, 8-6) put up three runs each in the fourth and sixth innings.
Donta Williams of Arizona also had a solo homer and finished with three hits and as many RBI. Susac wound up with seven RBI, three hits and four runs scored.
Jacob McKeon drove in two runs for the Cougars, and Van De Brake had two hits.
The win went to Arizona starter Garrett Irvin, who allowed six hits and five runs in six innings.
Coug starter Zane Mills took the loss after giving up 11 hits and eight runs in 5 innings. He struck out seven.
The series concludes with a game at 1:05 p.m. today.
Arizona 002 303 005—13 15 2
Washington St. 021 000 203—8 8 0
Irvin, Flanagan (7) and Susac. Mills, Newstrom (6), Barison (8) and Meyer.
W — Irvin (3-1). L — Mills (3-3). S — Flanagan (3).
Arizona hits — Williams 3 (2B, HR), Boissiere 2, O’Trempa, Holgate 3 (2B), Kato 2 (2B), Susac 3 (2B, HR), McClaughry.
WSU hits — Kolden (2B), McKeon, Manzardo (2B), Montez (HR), Van De Brake 2 (2B, HR), Meyer, Russell.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWashington State 0, Washington 0
PULLMAN — Senior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto turned in a career performance in her new team’s season finale, against its Apple Cup foes.
Zucchetto, Washington State’s veteran goalie who transferred from Texas Tech, stacked up 13 saves for the Cougars, who struggled to get a shot off yet denied favored Washington in a double-overtime, 0-0 draw Friday at Lower Soccer Field.
In goal for all 110 minutes, Zucchetto came up big in the 107th, tipping up and away an on-target strike from just outside of the box.
It brought her save tally to 13, the most by a Cougar since Natalie McDowell’s 18 against UC Santa Barbara in 1993 — and the fourth-most in one match in WSU history.
The Cougars (6-3-3, 2-2-3 Pac-12) were outshot by a staggering 24-5.
The 22nd-ranked Huskies (9-3-3, 5-3-3) put more than half on goal against only one for Wazzu, and had nine corner kicks against the Cougars’ three.
Freshman Margie Detrizio had the one Coug shot on goal, in the 72nd minute. The bulk of WSU’s chances came in the final 20 minutes of regulation, but UW’s defense consistently crashed on threatening Cougar attackers.
WSU senior Elyse Bennett fired one off that barely cleared wide in the 99th minute.
The Cougars will await the unveiling of the NCAA tournament field Monday to see if they’ve made the cut. The bracket will consist of 48 teams. WSU will need to earn one of the 17 at-large bids.
WSU 0 0 0 0—0
UW 0 0 0 0—0
Shots — UW 24 (13 on goal), WSU 5 (1 on goal).
Saves — UW: Olivia Sekany 0. WSU: Marissa Zucchetto 13.