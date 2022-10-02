WSU Athletics The Washington State women's soccer team gathers around coach Todd Shulenberger, front left, and athletic director Pat Chun, front right, after the Cougars beat Utah in a Pac-12 Conference game Sunday, giving Shulenberger the program record for coaching wins with 89.
Northern Colorado Athletics Idaho sophomore midfielder Annika Farley heads a ball during Sunday's Big Sky Conference match at Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo.
GREELEY, Colo. — The Idaho women's soccer team doesn't need much offense when it's got the stellar defense it has. Once again, the Vandals stood tall on the back line, and got the only goal they needed early.
Sophomore midfielder Annika Farley corraled a rebound inside the penalty area and scored in the 23rd minute, then the Idaho defense closed it out as the Vandals beat Northern Colorado 1-0 in a Big Sky Conference match Sunday at Jackson Stadium for their fourth consecutive win.
Freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte posted her 10th consecutive shutout and ran her string of minutes without allowing a goal to more than 930. The last time she allowed a goal came on Aug. 21 at San Diego State. Since, Witte has not allowed a goal in 931 minutes, 11 seconds.
Witte, who is from Buhren, Germany, sits alone in the school record book and has tied the Big Sky mark for most shutouts in a season with 11.
Idaho (9-1-2, 4-0) played a ball from its defensive end toward the peanlty area, but the defense for Northern Colorado (4-7-3, 0-3-1) got a header on it. The ball bounded back to junior midfielder Margo Schoesler, who took a couple of dribbles and unleashed a shot from just outside the 18-yard box that clanged off the right post. The ball somehow snaked its way to Farley, who followed with a bouncer in the lower left-hand corner of the goal for the lone goal of the match.
The Bears had a 15-14 edge in shots and 9-4 in corners, with the Vandals holding a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Witte made three saves, and Kaya Lindberg tallied four stops.
Idano next plays at noon Oct. 9 at Northern Arizona.
Idaho 1 0—1
N. Colorado 0 0—0
UI — Annika Farley, 23rd.
Shots — Northern Colorado 15, Idaho 14. Saves — Idaho: Kira Witte 3. Northern Colorado: Kaya Lindberg 6.
Washington State 1, Utah 0
PULLMAN — Senior forward Grayson Lynch scored in the ninth minute, then the Cougars' defense held from there in a Pac-12 Conference victory against the Utes at Lower Soccer Field.
Coach Todd Shulenberger moved into first place in all-time career victories in WSU history with his 89th win.
The 15th-ranked Cougars (8-1-2, 2-0-1) now are unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches. Their lone loss came in the Aug. 18 season opener at Michigan.
Sophomore midfielder Lindsey Turner played a ball from just inside midfield and led Lynch past a Utah defender into a 1-v-1 situation with goalkeeper Evie Vitali. Lynch tapped the ball past Vitali, then with the ball behind her, Lynch swatted it with her left foot into an open goal.
Washington State held an 18-12 edge in shots, including 6-5 on goal, and Utah (5-4-2, 1-2) had a 5-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper finished with five saves, and Vitali also made five stops.
The Cougars next play at 3 p.m. Thursday at California.
Shots — Washington State 18, Utah 12. Saves — Utah: Evie Vitali 5. Washington State: Nadia Cooper 5.
VOLLEYBALLWSU falls in four
STANFORD, Calif. — Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen finished with 15 kills and seven digs, but the Washington State volleyball team fell 25-19, 16-25, 25-15, 25-23 to No. 9 Stanford in a Pac-12 Conference match at Maples Pavilion.
Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova added 12 kills and eight blocks for the Cougars (10-5, 2-2). Junior setter Argentina Ung tallied 31 assists and 18 digs, and senior outside hitter Pia Timmer chipped in 13 digs.
Washington State next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Oregon.
MEN'S TENNISIdaho pair take title at Dar Walters
BOISE — Idaho junior Francisco Bascon and freshman Taiyo Kurata won the title at the Dar Walters Classic at the Appleton Tennis Center at Boise State.
The event was a best-of-3 match series involving teams of two players, who would each play a singles match and conclude with a doubles match.
Bascon and Kurata swept their first-round series 3-0 against an Eastern Washington team, won in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds 2-1 against a Utah and Boise State team, respectively, then beat Boise State's Sam Suppel and Michael Bott 3-0 in the final. Bascon won his singles match 6-3, 6-4 and Kurata took his 6-2, 6-4. In the doubles match, the Vandal pair won 6-4.
Idaho next plays at the Bengal Invitational starting Friday in Pocatello.