GREELEY, Colo. — The Idaho women's soccer team doesn't need much offense when it's got the stellar defense it has. Once again, the Vandals stood tall on the back line, and got the only goal they needed early.

Sophomore midfielder Annika Farley corraled a rebound inside the penalty area and scored in the 23rd minute, then the Idaho defense closed it out as the Vandals beat Northern Colorado 1-0 in a Big Sky Conference match Sunday at Jackson Stadium for their fourth consecutive win.

