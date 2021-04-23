MOSCOW — The University of Idaho women’s basketball team added former Gonzaga reserve Louise Forsyth during the late signing period, it was announced Thursday.
Forysth, a 6-foot-1 guard, played in 93 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 8.2 minutes per game in her four seasons. She has scored 210 points and shot 37.1 percent from 3-point range.
“Louise is extremely versatile offensively,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “She is a knock-down shooter from beyond the arc and finishes well at the basket. Her length and athleticism ... gives us a lot of options on the defensive end as well.”
She played in 22 games this season and had a career-high seven points in a 76-52 win Jan. 16 at San Francisco. Forysth was a 2020 West Coast Conference All-Academic honorable mention pick.
She joins a class of five incoming freshman and fellow graduate transfer Tiana Johnson.
Lewiston’s Kinzer to transfer to CSU
Former Lewiston High School basketball star Kendyll Kinzer will transfer to Colorado State, the Rams announced.
Kinzer, a 2019 LHS grad, played for the past two seasons at fellow Mountain West Conference school Fresno State. She’ll be a junior at CSU.
With the Bulldogs, Kinzer appeared in 52 games, hitting 59 3-pointers during the stretch. The 6-foot-1 forward started four games last season, and averaged 4.7 points per game, shooting 38.1 percent from distance.
Overall, she made multiple 3s in 17 games, and had four double-digit-scoring outings.
Kinzer was the Class 5A Inland Empire League player of the year in 2019. She was a McDonald’s All-American nominee and MVP of the Idaho All-Star Game.
SWIMMINGLarson posts fast time at sectional
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Washington State senior Chloe Larson swam a 25.26-second clocking in the 100 freestyle at a sectional meet, recording a U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II time in the process.
The mark for Larson, who won the 50 freestyle at the Pac-12 championship meet earlier this year, is tied for the 12th-fastest time by an American this year.
CROSS COUNTRYEight from LCSC honored
NEW ORLEANS — A total of eight individuals and the Lewis-Clark State women’s cross country team were named United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association All-Academic honorees, it was announced.
Student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average and teams must have a 3.0 GPA in the most recent grading period to qualify.
The Warrior women’s team had a cumulative 3.54 GPA. Individual honorees included senior Emily Adams, juniors Rylee Brown and Callie Johnson, and sophomores Maja Plaznik and Brooklyn Shell. Seniors Cole Olsen and Clayton VanDyke, and junior Connor Turpin represented the men’s team.