Idaho’s men swept the top five spots and the women claimed seven of the top eight places as the Vandals swept the team titles Saturday at the LC State Invitational at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.

“Good day of racing,” LCSC coach Mike Collins said. “Might have been a little bit warmer than we normally like, but I thought we handled it relatively well. Probably a bigger factor than the guy’s race than the gals.”

Tags

Recommended for you