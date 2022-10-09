Idaho’s men swept the top five spots and the women claimed seven of the top eight places as the Vandals swept the team titles Saturday at the LC State Invitational at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
“Good day of racing,” LCSC coach Mike Collins said. “Might have been a little bit warmer than we normally like, but I thought we handled it relatively well. Probably a bigger factor than the guy’s race than the gals.”
The Idaho men had a perfect 15 points, beating Gonzaga, which had 54. The host Warriors placed fourth with 95 points. On the women’s side, the Vandals won with 17 points, beating the Bulldogs’ 57. Host LCSC was fourth with 105 points.
Junior Lorenz Hermann topped the men’s field and led the Vandals with an 8K time of 24 minutes, five seconds. Sophomore Brycen Kempton paced the LCSC men with a 17th-place finish in 25:30. Junior Cooper Cortinas led a contingent of two Washington State men by finishing in 26:27 for a 42nd-place finish.
Former Lewiston standouts Connor Turpin (29th, 25:55) and Kobe Wessels (41st, 26:25) also competed for the Warriors.
On the women’s side, junior Maya Kobylanski won the 5K race for Idaho in a time of 16:35. Sophomore Geraldin Correa led the LCSC women with a time of 18:27 to take 14th.
Former area high school standouts competing included Asotin’s Chloe Overberg (Idaho, 7th, 17:48), Nezperce’s Grace Tiegs (LCSC, 51st, 20:38).
MEN
Team scores — 1. Idaho 15; 2. Gonzaga 54; 3. Montana 90; 4. Lewis-Clark State 95; 5. Central Washington 130; 6. Bushnell 181; 7. Williamette 191.
Individual — Lorenz Hermann (Idaho) 24:05.
Other Idaho individuals — 2. Gabriel Dinnel 24:18; 3. Shea Mattson 24:41; 4. Sam Fulbright 24:49; 5. Tim Stevens 24:49; 10. Zac Knapp 25:13; 11. Tyler Graff 25:14; 28. Cruz Flores 25:54; 36. Miles Ferguson 26:18; 45. Zac Bright 26:34; 46. Gage Zanette 26:37.
LCSC individuals — 17. Brycen Kempton 25:30; 22. Conner May 25:35; 23. Griffen Parsells 25:36; 26. Brycen Brown 25:40; 29. Connor Turpin 25:55; 33. Cooper Carlson 26:17; 39. Brady Nelsen 26:20; 41. Kobe Wessels 26:25; 43. Carter Gordon 26:28; 48. Clay Shumaker 26:47; 54. Connor Alexander 27:28; 59. Alexander Fry 27:40; 65. Trenton Johnson 28:17; 66. Tristan Wood 28:18; 74. Luke Sellman 30:03; 75. Jacob Adams 30:08; 78. Daniel Hibbs 34:08.
Washington State individuals — 42. Cooper Cortinas 26:27; 49. Isaiah Lowery 26:49.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Idaho 17; 2. Gonzaga 57; 3. Montana 72; 4. Lewis-Clark State 105; 5. Williamette 159; 6. Eastern Oregon 163; 7. Central Washington 165.
Individual — Maya Kobylanski (Idaho) 16:35.
Other Idaho individuals — 2. Kelsey Swenson 16:42; 3. Nathalia Campos 17:11; 5. Leah Holmgren 17:31; 6. Abigail Thomas 17:47; 7. Chloe Overberg 17:48; 8. Elise Abbott 17:54; 21. Kate Bouse 19:00; 22. Sarah Pecha 19:06; 26. Savannah Pratt 19:21.
FRESNO, Calif — Freshman Dori Hathazi picked up the lone victory for the Washington State women’s swimming team at the Chick-fil-A Invite at the Fresno State Aquatics Center.
The Cougars finished in fourth place out of seven teams with 423.5 points, behind meet champion UCLA’s 962.83 points.
Hathazi, a native of Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, touched the wall first in her first collegiate meet in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 58.30 seconds.
The Cougars next compete in a dual at 10 a.m. Saturday at Gibb Pool against California.
VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in four-setter
MOSCOW — Freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling led three players in double figures in kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 30-28, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16 in Big Sky Conference action to Weber State.
Vrieling finished with 12 kills, and senior outside hitter Allison Munday and freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner each had 10 for the Vandals (3-14, 0-5). Senior setter Hailey Pelton tallied 29 assists and 12 digs. Freshman libero Aine Doty had 23 digs and Munday contributed 13.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Eastern Washington.