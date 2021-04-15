Idaho women’s soccer coach Jeremy Clevenger was named the Big Sky Conference’s coach of the year, it was announced Wednesday.
Clevenger, in his third season with the Vandals, led the team to a second-place finish in the Northwest Division and a 5-5-0 overall record. Idaho was 5-3 in conference play, and won five of its final six regular-season games overall.
After starting 0-4, including a pair of 1-0 home losses to eventual division champion Montana, the Vandals strung together two straight 5-0 wins at Portland State, then had 2-1 and 2-0 victories at home against Sacramento State before a big 2-0 win April 2 at Eastern Washington. Although Idaho lost 2-0 to the Eagles two days later, the Vandals earned a berth into the Big Sky tournament after EWU lost 3-1 at Montana on Sunday.
Idaho tallied 16 goals this season, while the defense finished with four shutouts. The Vandals had four players named All-Big Sky on Tuesday, including a pair of first-teamers. Idaho senior forward Myah Merino was named co-offensive player of the year.
All this a year after the Vandals finished 5-12-2 overall and 2-5-2 in the conference to place seventh.
Idaho plays Northern Arizona in a Big Sky tournament semifinal match at 11 a.m. today in Ogden, Utah.
TRACK AND FIELDLCSC women still No. 17
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State women’s track team remained at No. 17 in the latest United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association’s NAIA outdoor rating index, it was announced.
Sophomore Ashley Britt continued improving on her 400-meter hurdle national-qualifying mark as she ran a 1:03.92 at WAR 14 this past weekend in Spokane.
Freshman Kea Stieglitz (javelin) and senior Madi Carson (pole vault) each have hit automatic-qualifying standards in their events. Senior Delaney Warren (discus), Britt and the 1,600 relay all have hit the B standards.
The Warriors will compete at the Sam Adams Classic on Saturday in Spokane.