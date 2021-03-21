HILLSBORO, Ore. — Senior midfielder Kaysie Bruce had two first-half goals en route to a hat trick Sunday as the Idaho women's soccer team scored five times for a second consecutive game, routing Portland State 5-0 in a Big Sky Conference match at Hillsboro Stadium.
“This was a great weekend for the team," Idaho coach Jeremy Clevenger said. "It was fun to see our offense create and score so many chances. Plus, our defense played amazing — keeping two clean sheets. I look forward to building from this weekend.”
Senior forward Myah Merino and senior midfielder Hadley Sbrega each also had a goal and an assist for the Vandals (2-4, 2-2 Big Sky), who beat the Vikings (0-4, 0-4) by the same score Friday. Freshman Alyssa Peters also had an assist.
Idaho dominated in shots (22-6) as well as corner kicks (6-1).
Junior goalkeeper Avrie Fox made four saves in the first 82 minutes of play, and sophomore Hallie Byzewski didn't make a stop in the final eight minutes. Enya Hernandez made six saves for Portland State.
The Vandals next face Sacramento State in a two-game series starting at 6 p.m. Friday at the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho 3 2—5
Portland State 0 0—0
Idaho — Kaysie Bruce (Hadley Sbrega), 6th.
Idaho — Bruce (Myah Merino), 23rd.
Idaho — Merino, 25th.
Idaho — Sbrega (Alyssa Peters), 60th.
Idaho — Bruce, 75th.
Shots — Idaho 22, Portland State 7. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 4, Hallie Byzewski 0. Portland State: Enya Hernandez 6.
VOLLEYBALL
Idaho falls in four sets to Northern Colorado
MOSCOW — Junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren finished with 13 kills but the Vandals lost a tough, four-set Big Sky match to the Bears at Memorial Gym.
Senior outside hitter Avery Housley and freshman Delaney Nicoll each had 11 kills for Idaho (6-9, 5-8 Big Sky). Sophomore Allison Munday chipped in 10 kills. Senior setter Donnee Janzen finished wtih 38 assists and 10 digs. Sophomore libero Alaina Lacey had a career-best six aces and had 19 digs, and junior defensive specialist Becca Owen contributed 11 digs.
Lauren Hinirichs paced Northern Colorado (12-3, 12-3) with 14 kills. Makenzie Harris added 12 kills. Taylor Huff finished with 11 kills and 20 digs. Rachel Hickman had 10 kills. Daisy Schultz finished with 50 assists and Laura Katarzynski had 12 digs.
With the Bears up 8-5 in the opening set, the Vandals reeled off six points to take an 11-8 lead. After Northern Colorado pulled to within 12-11, Idaho scored six of the next eight points to claim a 19-13 lead. The Bears got to within five but no closer.
The Vandals held a slim 14-12 edge after a back-and-forth start to the second, but Northern Colorado went on a 6-1 run to take an 18-15 lead. Idaho was able to tie it at 21, but the Bears scored the final four points, including two kills by Hinirichs, to tie the match.
Northern Colorado had a string of four consecutive points early in the third in taking an 8-3 lead. The Bears eventually increased it to 14-7 before Idaho eventually tied it at 16. However, Northern Colorado had a three-point surge and the Vandals couldn't get any closer than three as the Bears took the match lead.
The fourth set saw no team hold a lead of more than three points. Idaho had a chance to win the set at 24-23, but Rachel Hickman came through with a kill to tie it at 24. The teams exchanged points until it was 27-27, when Cece Huhn had a kill and an attack error gave Northern Colorado the match.
The two teams play again at 6 p.m. today.
MEN'S TENNIS
Idaho 4, Sacramento State 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Freshman Alex Asenov registered a straight-sets victory at No. 6 singles to give the Vandals the clinching point in a Big Sky match at the Sacramento State Tennis Courts.
Asenov beat Seiya Duran 6-3, 6-3 to push Idaho (4-4, 1-0) ahead for good.
Also winning was freshman Matteo Masala at No. 2 singles, sophomore Bruno Casino at No. 3 singles, while Casino and freshman Althaf Dhaifullah (No. 2 doubles), and freshmen Alejandro Salvador Civera and Adam Taylor (No. 3 doubles) won to give the Vandals the doubles point.
Idaho visits Lewis-Clark State at a time to be determined March 28.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Eastern Washington 7, LCSC 0
Sophomore Alexis Maison had the strongest showing as the Warriors were shut out by the NCAA Division I Eagles at the Tennis Center.
Maison fell in her fourth singles match 6-4, 6-0 to Eastern Washington's Zoey Nelson.
“The match against Eastern gave us a good set of notes for improvement individually,” coach Kai Fong said. “It is still a struggle to compete well against consistent, hard-hitting players. We will keep finding a way to compete stronger against better teams."
LCSC (2-7) next will play the College of Idaho in a doubleheader at 9 a.m. April 3 at the Tennis Center.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Idaho finishes in ninth
SEDONA, Ariz. — Senior Laura Gerner tied for 27th place as the Vandals finished in ninth at the March Red Rocks Invitational, hosted by Northern Arizona, at Oakcreek Country Club.
"We need to play better," coach Lisa Ferrero said. "We have not played like we are capable of playing and we need to step up."
Idaho finished with a 62-over-par 926, 42 shots behind Grand Canyon and Gonzaga, which each shot a 20-over 884. Grand Canyon won on a tiebreaker score.
Gerner shot a 14-over 230. Junior Valeria Patino tied for 33rd at 15-over 231. Junior Vicky Tsai (T47th, 232), senior Jaime Bellingham (T56, 237) and junior Eddie Hsu (T56th, 237) followed.
The Vandals next play at the Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Ariz., starting April 5.