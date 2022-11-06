GREELEY, Colo. — For the second time in history, the Idaho women's soccer team advanced to the Big Sky Conference tournament title match. For the second time, the Vandals played to a draw in 110 minutes of action.
And for the second time, Idaho came up on the short end of making the NCAA tournament in heartbreaking fashion.
The second-seeded Vandals and top-seeded Northern Arizona went scoreless through regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods and had to settle things Sunday in a shootout. The Lumberjacks emerged with a 4-3 win on penalty kicks at Jackson Stadium on the Northern Colorado campus and moved on to the national tournament.
It's the second time in program history Idaho (12-3-3) played in the conference tournament final and the second time it had to go to penalty kicks. In 2015, when the Vandals went 14-4-3 overall and 9-0-1 to finish first in the regular-season standings, they tied Northern Colorado 1-1 but fell 3-0 in the shootout.
This time, the teams went scoreless through 90 minutes of regulation and couldn't find the back of the net in the two extra periods. The two teams managed just one shot between them in the first overtime, then they were more aggressive in the second extra session, when Idaho held a 3-2 edge in shots.
But Northern Arizona (10-5-4), which advanced to the championship after a 1-1 tie and moving on by taking the penalty-kick phase 4-2 against Weber State on Friday, broke out on top first in the shootout after Abby Donathan made good on her attempt and after junior midfielder Margo Schoesler missed. The two teams then exchanged goals and junior forward Ariel Loften scored first in the fourth round. Freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte then came up with a save on the Lumberjacks' Jaylin Borden to enter the fifth round tied at 3.
Junior midfielder Sara Evans misfired on her shot, and Rylie Curran kicked one into the bottom left corner past Witte to advance.
Overall, Northern Arizona held a 20-11 edge in shots, but Idaho had a 7-6 advantage on goal. The Lumberjacks had a 6-3 cushion in corner kicks.
Trinity Corcoran had seven saves, and Witte made six.
Idaho 0 0 0 0—0
Northern Arizona 0 0 0 0—0
Northern Arizona advances 4-3 on penalty kicks.
Shootout — Idaho: Margo Schoesler NG, Annika Farley G, Makenzie Burks G, Ariel Lofton G, Sara Evans NG. Northern Arizona: Abby Donathan G, Maddie Shafer G, Mikhail Johnson G, Jaylin Borden NG, Rylie Curran G.
Shots — Northern Arizona 20, Idaho 11. Saves — Idaho: Kira Witte 6. Northern Arizona 7.
VOLLEYBALLWSU falls in four
EUGENE, Ore. — Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer led four Washington State players with 11 or more kills by tallying 19, but the Cougars dropped a 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 decision to No. 8 Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena.
Timmer had a .292 attack percentage and 12 digs for WSU (17-8, 9-5), which hit. 313 as a team. Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen finished with 17 kills on a .286 attack percentage, adding 12 digs. Sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan had 11 kills and hit .231. Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova finished with 11 kills and a .435 attack percentage. Junior setter Argentina Ung had 52 assists. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham contributed 15 digs.
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Friday at Arizona State.
MEN'S TENNISKurata, Salvador go deep in singles at Gonzaga tourney
SPOKANE — Idaho freshman Taiyo Kurata and junior Alejandro Salvador each made it to the semifinal round of their respective brackets at the Gonzaga Fall Invitational at the Stevens Center.
Kurata downed Eastern Washington's Steven Paz 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Blue bracket, then downed Gonzaga's Tom Hann 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 in the second round before taking down Montana's Gustav Thielgaard 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-3 in the quarterfinal round. He then fell 6-3, 6-4 to Montana's Tom Bittner in the semifinal round.
After earned a first-round bye in the White bracket, Salvador got a walkover in the second round and beat Gonzaga's Gus Krauel 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinal round. He then fell 6-2, 6-2 to Montana's George Russell in the semifinal round.
Junior Mario Duron beat Montana's Fernando Perez 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the Blue bracket, then fell 3-6, 6-2-75 to Gonzaga's Sasha Trkulja.
Sophomore Francisco Gay earned a first-round bye in the Blue bracket, then beat Eastern Washington's Tyler Dalos 6-2, 6-2 in the second round, but fell 6-4, 6-1 to Gonzaga's Leon Roider in the quarterfinal round.
Senior Bruno Casino had a first-round bye in the Blue bracket, then beat Eastern Washington's Erik Sarlvik 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the second round, falling 6-3, 6-4 to Bittner in the quarterfinal round.
Junior Alex Asenov drew a first-round bye in the White bracket but dropped a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (7), 6-1 decision to Portland State's Simon Kuszynski in the second round.
Junior Adam Taylor had a first-round bye in the White bracket, then fell 7-6 (6), 6-4 to Washington's Jacob Sleight in the second round.
Junior Vivek Ramesh also had a first-round bye in the White bracket but fell 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 to Portland State's Andrin Zuellig in the second round.
In doubles, Duron and Casino beat Washington's Sleight and Brett Pearson 8-4 in the second round before falling 8-3 to Gonzaga's Trkulja and Roider in the quarterfinal round of the Blue bracket.
Kurata and Gay beat Gonzaga's Martin Bats and Arthus de la Bassetiere 8-7 (4) in the second round before dropping an 8-6 decision to Portland State's Andrea Brignacca and Jan Semerak.
In White bracket doubles, Ramesh and Taylor dropped an 8-3 decision to Portland State's Kuszynski and Gregory Grunig in the first round.
Salvador and Asenov had a first-round bye, then beat Eastern Washington's Dalos and Bruno Ortega 8-4 before falling 8-4 to Montana's Fernando Perez and Guillermo Martin.
This was the Vandals' final tournament of the fall.