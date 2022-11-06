Witte

Idaho freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte, center, had six saves Sunday against Northern Arizona.

 Idaho Athletics

GREELEY, Colo. — For the second time in history, the Idaho women's soccer team advanced to the Big Sky Conference tournament title match. For the second time, the Vandals played to a draw in 110 minutes of action.

And for the second time, Idaho came up on the short end of making the NCAA tournament in heartbreaking fashion.

