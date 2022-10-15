MOSCOW — Dropping a critical Big Sky Conference game Sunday, the Idaho women’s soccer team really needed a victory Friday at home against Portland State to remain in the hunt for the conference title against a team above them in the standings.
Mission accomplished.
The Vandals scored twice in an eight-minute stretch of the second half and held on for a 3-1 victory against the Vikings at the Kibbie Dome that put Idaho back alone in first place.
Sophomore midfielder Jayd Sprague, junior midfielder Margo Schoesler and junior forward Maddy Lasher each scored for the Vandals (10-2-2, 5-1), who are back on top of the standings with 15 points.
Olivia Stone got the lone goal for Portland State (5-6-4, 4-1-1), which is in second place with 13 points.
Sprague put Idaho on the board first midway through the first half off an assist from junior defender Alyssa Peters.
It stayed that way through halftime, then Schoesler converted into the lower left corner in the 55th minute. Lasher then finished a pass from senior Savannah Foster in the 63rd minute to put the Vandals up 3-0. Stone scored in the 75th minute, then the Idaho defense held on from there.
The Vikings held a 7-5 advantage in shots, with each team having three on goal. The Vandals had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.
Freshman Kira Witte made two saves for the winners. Neither Enya Hernandez nor Sidney O’Billovich stopped a shot.
Idaho next plays at noon Sunday at home against Sacramento State.
Portland State 0 1—1
Idaho 1 2—3
UI — Jayd Sprague (Alyssa Peters), 23rd.
UI — Margo Schoesler, 55th.
UI — Maddy Lasher (Savannah Foster), 63rd.
PSU — Olivia Stone, 75th.
Shots — Portland State 7, Idaho 5. Saves — Portland State: Enya Hernandez 0, Sidney O’Billovich 0. Idaho: Kira Witte 2.
Washington State 1, Oregon 1
PULLMAN — Junior forward Margie Detrizio’s goal in the 53rd minute helped the Cougars equalize, and they held on for a Pac-12 Conference tie against the Ducks at Lower Soccer Field.
Oregon (4-5-5, 2-3-1) broke on top in the 10th minute on a goal from Trinity Morales. Washington State (8-3-3, 2-2-2) continually mounted pressure, then cashed in early in the second half thanks to Detrizio.
The Cougars held a 27-7 edge in shots, including 11-2 on goal, and had 7-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Sophomore Nadia Cooper made one save, and Leah Freeman had 10 stops for the Ducks.
Oregon 1 0—1
WSU 0 1—1
Oregon — Trinity Morales, 10th.
WSU — Margie Detrizio, 53rd.
Shots — Washington State 27, Oregon 7. Saves — Oregon: Leah Freeman 10. Washington State: Nadia Cooper 1.
VOLLEYBALLWSU drops decision in four
BOULDER, Colo. — Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer tallied 12 kills, but the Washington State volleyball team fell 25-21, 25-17, 15-25, 25-9 to Colorado in a Pac-12 Conference match at the CU Events Center.
Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova added 10 kills with a .333 attack percentage for the Cougars (12-6, 4-3). Junior setter Argentina Ung had 26 assists and 10 digs. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham also had 10 kills.
Washington State next plays at 11 a.m. Sunday at Utah.
Idaho falls in four
CHENEY, Wash. — Freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner had 13 kills and 11 digs, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 25-17, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19 Big Sky Conference decision to Eastern Washington at Reese Court.
Freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling and senior outside hitter Allison Munday each finished with 12 kills for the Vandals (3-14, 0-5). Senior setter Hailey Pelton had 26 assists and freshman setter Kate Doorn finished with 10 assists.
Idaho next plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at Northern Colorado.
LCSC drops tough four-setter
CALDWELL, Idaho — Senior middle blocker Jada Wyms had 13 kills with a .417 attack percentage, but the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team fell 27-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 to College of Idaho in a Cascade Conference match at the Albertson Activities Center.
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez had 10 kills for the Warriors (13-7, 9-6), who saw their three-match winning streak come to an end. Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi had 21 assists, junior setter Vanja Tomic contributed 17 and sophomore Jennah Carpenter chipped in 12. Senior libero Kendzee Cloward tallied 21 digs and senior libero Kenzie Dean finished with 12.
The Warriors next play at 5 p.m. today at No. 1 Eastern Oregon.