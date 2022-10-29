Idaho’s women finish second in conference XC meet

Members of the Idaho men's and women's cross country teams stand for a photo after Friday's Big Sky Conference championship meet at Fairways Golf Course in Cheney, Wash.

 Idaho Athletics

CHENEY, Wash. — The Idaho women’s cross country team took second place Friday at the Big Sky Conference championship meet at Fairways Golf Course.

The Vandals tallied 69 points in the 10-team field to finish behind Northern Arizona’s 22.

