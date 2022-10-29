CHENEY, Wash. — The Idaho women’s cross country team took second place Friday at the Big Sky Conference championship meet at Fairways Golf Course.
The Vandals tallied 69 points in the 10-team field to finish behind Northern Arizona’s 22.
Junior Maya Kobylanski and senior Kelsey Swenson each earned all-conference honors. Kobylanski finished in third place in the 5K run in a time of 16 minutes, 37.4 seconds. Swenson placed fifth in 16:41.1.
Junior Lorenz Herrmann had the best finish for the men’s team as the Vandals placed fifth out of 10 teams with 123 points. Northern Arizona won the meet with 19 points. Herrmann placed 15th in an 8K time of 24:15.5.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Northern Arizona 19; 2. Montana State 41; 3. Portland State 88; 4. Weber State 114; 5. Idaho 123; 6. Eastern Washington 214*; 7. Idaho State 214; 8. Montana 215; 9. Sacramento State 260; 10. Northern Colorado 291.
Individual — Nico Young (Northern Arizona) 22:31.5.
Idaho individuals — 15. Lorenz Herrmann 24:15.5; 23. Gabriel Dinnel 24:37.8; 26. Tim Stevens 24:44.2; 28. Shea Mattson 24:47.6; 31. Gage Zanette 24:54.8; 33. Sam Fulbright 25:05.4; 50. Tyler Graff.
* — earned spot on tiebreaker
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Northern Arizona 22; 2. Idaho 69; 3. Montana State 92; 4. Portland State 106; 5. Weber State 114; 6. Eastern Washington 189; 7. Northern Colorado 202; 8. Idaho State 210; 9. Montana 233; 10. Sacramento State 271.
Individual — Elise Stearns (Northern Arizona) 16:25.3.
Idaho individuals — 3. Maya Kobylanski 16:37.4; 5. Kelsey Swenson 16:41.1; 14. Katja Pattis 17:09.3; 18. Nathalia Campos 17:9..3; 29. Leah Holmgren 17:51.2; 43. Elise Abbott 18:14.9; 44. Abigail Thomas 18:16.0.
Kimtai stands out for WSU at conference meet
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Junior Neema Kimtai finished in 10th place in the women’s 6K race to lead Washington State’s women to a seventh-place finish at the Pac-12 championship meet at UC Riverside’s Agricultural Operations Course.
The Cougars tallied 160 points in the 12-team field, placing well behind meet champion Colorado’s 66 points.
Kimati shaved 30 seconds off her 6K personal best and clocked in at 19:38.5 to grab all-conference honors.
The men’s team finished in sixth place out of 10 teams with 177 points, behind meet winner Stanford’s 22.
Sophomore Brian Barsaiya had the Cougars’ best 8K finish with a 33rd-place showing in 23:54.7.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Stanford 22; 2. Colorado 61; 3. Washington 81; 4. Oregon 94; 5. UCLA 142; 6. Washington State 177; 7. Arizona 213; 8. Arizona State 222; 9. California 262.
Individual — Charles Hicks (Stanford) 22:30.9.
WSU individuals — 33. Brian Barsaiya 23:54.7; 34. Leif Swanson 23:55.1; 36. Kelvin Limo 24:04.2; 43. Kyle Ortega-Gammill 24:26.1; 52. Grayson Wilcott 25:00.8; 53. Turlan Morlan. 25:01.4; 55. Jacob Easton 25:04.4; 72. Cooper Cortinas 25:56.7; 76. Alec Barran 26:41.7; 78. Aiden Emerson 26:49.5.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Colorado 66*; 2. Utah 66; 3. Oregon 86; 4. Stanford 93; 5. Washington 94; 6. Oregon State 152; 7. Washington State 160; 8. UCLA 214; 9. Arizona 256; 10. California 311; 11. Arizona State 314; 12. USC 379.
Individual — Bailey Hertenstein (Colorado) 19:11.3.
WSU individuals — 10. Neema Kimtai 19:38.5; 18. Alaina Stone Boggs 19:47.8; 22. Caroline Jerotich 19:57.9; 59. Pietra Da Silva 20:51.5; 73. Samantha Boyle 21:13.1; 90. Maya Nichols 22:39.3; 99. Sophia Cushman 23:09.2.
* — won on tiebreaker
MEN’S BASKETBALLArizona Christian 73, Lewis-Clark State 54
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Bryce Davis led three players in double figures with 17 points, adding eight rebounds, as the top-ranked Firestorm pulled away from the Warriors in the second half of a nonconference opener for the two teams at the ACU Events Center.
Paul Hayden added 14 points for Arizona Christian, which finished 29-for-63 from the field (46 percent). Trent Hudgens contributed 13 points.
Senior guard Keegan Crosby and freshman forward Anthony Peoples Jr. each finished with 12 points for LCSC, which was just 20-for-51 shooting (39.2 percent). Sophomore guard Oreon Courtney tallied 11 points and a team-best seven rebounds.
The Firestorm scored the first seven points of the game and just eight minutes in held a double-digit lead. Crosby’s jumper with 2:10 left in the first half got the Warriors within five, but that was as close as they would get.
LCSC next plays at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Park Gilbert in the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic at the P1FCU Activity Center.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (0-1)
Brown 0-9 0-0 0, Bennion 2-4 1-4 6, Courtney 5-8 1-4 11, Crosby 5-11 1-2 12, Lustig 0-4 0-0 0, Stockton 2-2 0-0 5, Hunt 1-1 0-1 2, Peoples Jr. 3-6 5-6 12, Warren 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 20-51 8-17 54.
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN (1-0)
Johnson 3-6 0-0 8, Hudgens 5-12 3-4 13, Blackwell 3-10 0-2 6, Hayden 6-10 0-0 14, Davis 7-12 3-4 17, Gonzalez 4-7 0-0 8, Berry III 1-4 3-3 6, Williams 0-1 1-3 1, Wahlstrom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 10-16 73.
Halftime — Arizona Christian, 31-22. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 6-22 (Warren 2-6, Stockton 1-1, Bennion 1-2, Peoples Jr. 1-3, Crosby 1-5, Lustig 0-2, Brown 0-3), Arizona Christian 5-14 (Johnson 2-2, Hayden 2-3, Berry III 1-3, Hudgens 0-3, Blackwell 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 33 (Courtney 7), Arizona Christian 38 (Blackwell 12). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 10 (Brown, Bennion 4), Arizona Christian 12 (Gonzalez 4). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 14, Arizona Christian 14. Technicals — Courtney, Blackwell. A — 168.
VOLLEYBALLLCSC cruises to easy win
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez finished with 15 kills as Lewis-Clark State’s volleyball team rolled to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 victory against Warner Pacific in a Cascade Conference match at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi tallied 23 assists for the Warriors (15-9, 11-8). Sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, added 15. Senior libero Kenzie Dean contributed eight digs. LCSC finished with an impressive .432 attack percentage.
The Warriors next play at 5 p.m. today at home against Multnomah.
WSU falls in three
PULLMAN — Senior outside hitter Lauren Jansen and senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova each finished with 12 kills but the Washington State volleyball team fell 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 to No. 8 Stanford in a Pac-12 Conference match at Bohler Gym.
Jehlarova had a .423 attack percentage and added seven total blocks for the Cougars (15-7, 7-4), who had a three-match winning streak snapped. Junior setter Argentina Ung had 32 assists. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham and senior defensive specialist Julia Norville each had nine digs.
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at home against California.
SWIMMINGStanford 147, Washington State 108
PULLMAN — The Washington State swimming team earned three victories in falling 147-108 to Stanford in a dual meet at Gibb Pool.
Freshman Emily Lundgren registered two of those victories, taking first in the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 3.08 seconds as well as the 200 breast in 2:14.61.
Freshman Dori Hathazi took the 200 butterfly in 159.71.
The Cougars next compete at 10 a.m. today at home against Northern Colorado.