LARAMIE, Wyo. — It’s been a struggle to start the season for the Idaho volleyball team. On Friday, the Vandals finally got over the hump.
Idaho registered its first two victories of the season, earning a 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 win against Morehead State and a 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 win against host Wyoming in the UniWyo Invite at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
“We have been speaking only of improvement and creating an identity we could be proud of,” Idaho coach Chris Gonzalez said. “Clearly, we have a ways to go, but today we managed to grow.”
Against the Eagles (4-7), freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling led the way with 11 kills. Freshman setter Kate Doorn added 29 assists. Freshman libero Aine Doty tallied eight digs.
Against the Cowgirls (4-8), Vrieling and senior outside hitter Allison Munday each finished with 15 kills, and freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner contributed 11. Doorn chipped in 41 assists and Doty had 13 digs.
Idaho next will play Nicholls State at 9 a.m. today at the same site.
WSU falls in five
MINNEAPOLIS — Washington State’s volleyball team had four players with 10 or more kills but fell 25-18, 17-25, 29-31, 26-24, 15-6 to No. 22 Pepperdine at the Minnesota Diet Coke Classic at Maturi Pavilion.
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen led the Cougars (8-2) with 22 kills. Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer chipped in 14 kills and 20 digs. Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova finished with 12 kills and sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan tallied 11 kills. Junior setter Argentina Ung had 57 assists and 11 digs. Senior libero Karly Basham contributed 17 digs.
Washington State next plays at 5:30 p.m. today against No. 6 Minnesota at the same site.
LCSC drops tough decision
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team had a 2-0 lead, but Evergreen State rallied to win 20-25, 24-26, 25-23, 27-25, 15-12 in a Cascade Conference match at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez finished with a career-high 25 kills and senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson added 23 for the Warriors (7-4, 3-3). Sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, had 33 assists and 11 digs. Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi contributed 26 assists. Senior libero Kenzie Dean finished with 15 digs and senior libero Kendzee Cloward had 13. Senior middle blocker Jada Wyms chipped in six blocks.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. today against Northwest at the same site.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERIdaho 0, North Dakota State 0
MOSCOW — The Vandals and the Bison played to a nonconference tie at the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho (5-1-2) held a 13-10 edge in shots, including 10-3 on goal, and a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte made three saves for the Vandals. Abby Wilkinson had 10 saves for North Dakota State (4-2-3).
Idaho next will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Weber State.
North Dakota State 0 0—0
Idaho 0 0—0
Shots — Idaho 13, North Dakota State 10. Saves — North Dakota State: Abby Wilkinson 10. Idaho: Kira Witte 3.
CROSS COUNTRYLCSC men win at Taylor
UPLAND, Ind. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s cross country team placed six runners in the top 10 to win the title at the Ray Bullock Invitational.
The Warrior men tallied 21 points, beating Spring Arbor’s 53 in the four-team race.
Junior Carter Gordon had the best time for LCSC, running the 8K race in 26 minutes, 13.3 seconds.
The women finished in second place with 59 points, well behind meet champion Taylor’s 15.
Senior Brooklyn Shell was the top Warrior runner in the 5K race, placing sixth in 19:19.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Lewis-Clark State 21; 2. Spring Arbor 53; 3. Taylor 60; 4. Campbellsville 114.
Individual — Jacob Kocis (Midway) 25:59.6.
LCSC individuals — 3. Carter Gordon 26:13.3; 4. Brycen Brown 26:17.8; 5. Griffen Parsells 26:20.6; 6. Brycen Kempton 26:27.7; 8. Kobe Wessels 26:30.3; 10. Connor Turpin 26:30.7; 13. Cooper Carlson 26:52.7; 17. Conner May 27:19.0; 21. Brady Nelsen 27:40.8; 41. Tristin O’Brien 29:06.5.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Taylor 15; 2. Lewis-Clark State 59; 3. Campbellsville 75; 4. Spring Arbor 111; 5. Midway 139; 6. St. Xavier 147.
Individual — Abbey Brennan (Taylor) 18:39.4.
LCSC individuals — 6. Brookyln Shell 19:19.0; 10. Geraldin Correa 19:26.7; 13. Grace Tiegs 19:42.4; 20. Grace Dixon 20:19.3; 27. Clara Stephens 20:51.5; 31. Abigail Peightal 21:02.2.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLPac-12 announces dates for conference games
SAN FRANCISCO — The Washington State men’s basketball team will play 10 of its 20 Pac-12 Conference games at home this season, the conference announced
The Cougars will open the conference season in December, play at Oregon on Dec. 1. After finishing out the nonconference schedule, WSU will resume Pac-12 play with a pair of home games against UCLA and USC.
The regular season in the conference for the Cougars concludes March 2 at Washington. The conference tournament takes place March 8-11 in Las Vegas.
Some game times and television designations will be updated at a later date.
SCHEDULE
Nov. 7 — Texas State; 12 — Boise State; 15 — at Prairie View A&M; 21 — Eastern Washington+; 25 — Detroit Mercy; Dec. 1 — at Oregon; Dec. 7 — Northern Kentucky; 10 — UNLV#, 1:30 p.m. 18 — Baylor$, 7 p.m.; 22 — George Washington*, 6 p.m.; 23 — Pepperdine or Hawaii*, 7 or 9 p.m.; 25 — TBD*, TBD; 30 — UCLA; Jan. 1 — USC; 5 — at Arizona State; 7 — at Arizona; 11 — California; 14 — Stanford; 19 — at Utah 22 — at Colorado; 26 — Arizona; 28 — Arizona State; Feb. 2 — at USC; 4 — at UCLA; 11 — Washington; 16 — Oregon State; 19 — Oregon; 23 — at Stanford; 25 — at California; March 2 — at Washington; 8-11 — Pac-12 tournament.
+ — at Spokane Arena
# — Las Vegas Clash
$ — Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge
* — Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic
NEWSLCSC trainer named for national honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State athletic trainer Tracy Collins was named the NAIA’s athletic trainer of the year, it was announced.
Collins provides oversight to the healthcare delivery of more than 200 student-athletes. She has served the college for more than 20 years.
“To be chosen among this group of excellent healthcare professionals is a surprise and is humbling,” said Collins, the wife of LCSC track and cross country coach Mike Collins.
Tracy Collins is a member of NATA and the Idaho Athletic Trainers Association, where she also serves on the board. She will formally be presented the award at the national convention, which takes place March 30-April 3, 2023, in New Orleans.