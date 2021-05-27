COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Idaho senior thrower Zack Short qualified for the NCAA national championships after finishing fifth with a personal best at the West Region preliminaries.
Short, who was the Big Sky champion, had a throw of 64-8. It is the third-best in school history. It qualifies him for a spot in the national meet, which will take place June 9 in Eugene, Ore.
Seniors Grady Leonard (25th, 201-0) and Cullen Williams (39th, 190-11) each competed in the hammer throw. Junior Zach Nunis tied for 17th in the long jump (24-11), senior Ben Doucette was 33rd in the 110 hurdles (14.05) and sophomore Tim Stevens placed 42nd in the 1,500 (3:52.02).
Nunis will compete in the triple jump on Friday and Tayler LyDay and Malania Thacker each compete on Saturday.
WOMEN’S GOLFHamm misses the cut at NAIA nationals
EDMUND, Okla. — Lewis-Clark State senior Lauren Hamm shot a second consecutive 6-over-par 78 and missed the cut at the NAIA women’s national golf championship at Rose Creek Golf Course.
Hamm, who started the second round nine shots behind a trio of leaders, played steady on the front nine, with pars in between bogeys on Nos. 1 and 9. She had a bit more difficulty on the back nine, as she had bogeys on Nos. 10, 15, 16 and 18.