Idaho’s Short makes NCAA national field in shot put

Idaho senior Zack Short competes in the shot put during the West Region preliminary Wednesday in College Station, Texas. Short qualified for the NCAA national meet with a fifth-place finish in the event.

 Idaho Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Idaho senior thrower Zack Short qualified for the NCAA national championships after finishing fifth with a personal best at the West Region preliminaries.

Short, who was the Big Sky champion, had a throw of 64-8. It is the third-best in school history. It qualifies him for a spot in the national meet, which will take place June 9 in Eugene, Ore.

Seniors Grady Leonard (25th, 201-0) and Cullen Williams (39th, 190-11) each competed in the hammer throw. Junior Zach Nunis tied for 17th in the long jump (24-11), senior Ben Doucette was 33rd in the 110 hurdles (14.05) and sophomore Tim Stevens placed 42nd in the 1,500 (3:52.02).

Nunis will compete in the triple jump on Friday and Tayler LyDay and Malania Thacker each compete on Saturday.

WOMEN’S GOLFHamm misses the cut at NAIA nationals

EDMUND, Okla. — Lewis-Clark State senior Lauren Hamm shot a second consecutive 6-over-par 78 and missed the cut at the NAIA women’s national golf championship at Rose Creek Golf Course.

Hamm, who started the second round nine shots behind a trio of leaders, played steady on the front nine, with pars in between bogeys on Nos. 1 and 9. She had a bit more difficulty on the back nine, as she had bogeys on Nos. 10, 15, 16 and 18.

