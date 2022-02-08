MOSCOW — The University of Idaho named its track inside the Kibbie Dome in honor of Lauren McCluskey, a former University of Utah track standout who was murdered in 2018 by a man she briefly dated.
Her parents, Matt and Jill, donated $1 million to the program, and it will be used to resurface the track.
“We hope that Lauren’s light will shine through the current and future athletes who train and compete on what was her home track,” the family said in a news release. “With this resurfaced track, Lauren will always have a presence in the Kibbie Dome.”
Lauren McCluskey grew up in Pullman, and was a Washington state high school state champion in the high jump. She also set the 100-meter hurdles mark as a member of the Pullman High School track team. She trained at UI’s facilities during the winter.
“We are grateful and honored to receive this generous gift from the McCluskey family,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said in the release. “Lauren’s legacy of kindness, hard work and competitive spirit will now be permanently etched in the floor of the Kibbie Dome and will impact student-athletes for generations.”
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho stumbles late at Montana State
MOSCOW — The Vandals held the lead after each of the first three quarters, but fell 96-84 to the Bobcats in a Big Sky conference game.
Sydney Gandy hit a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the fourth quarter to give Idaho (5-14, 4-6) an 80-68 lead. Gandy finished with eight points. Montanta State (15-8, 10-2) went on a 28-4 run to finish the game.
The Vandals did not hit a field goal after Beyonce Bea’s layup with 7:34 remaining. Idaho did not score another point after Allison Kirby hit both of her free throws with 4:48 left in the game.
The Bobcats scored the final 13 points.
Kirby hit a 3-pointer with 5:01 remaining in the first quarter to give the Vandals an 18-15 lead — a lead that Idaho would not give up until the fourth quarter. The senior guard finished with 18 points, going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Louise Forsyth came off the bench to score 18 points in just 19 minutes. Forsyth was 6-for-13 from the floor and 4-of-7 from 3.
Kirby also had 18 points and Bea added 16, reaching 1,000 career points as a Vandal.
Idaho as a team was better from 3 than it was from two in the game. The Vandals had a 45.5 percent shooting percentage (15-of-33) from 3 while going 45.2 percent (14-of-31) from two.
The glass was where Montana State dominated the game. The Bobcats outrebounded Idaho 44-28 in the game.
UI struggled to contain Darian White, who racked up 32 points to lead the Bobcats.
MONTANA STATE (15-8, 10-2)
White 14 5-7 32, Van Sickle 0 0-0 0, Ranson 0 0-0 0, Bad Bear 5 4-6 14, Limardo 6 0-0 10, Beattie 5 0-0 8, Jackson 1 2-3 4, Deden 1 0-0 2, Mocchi 11 3-4 21, Janssen 3 0-2 5. Totals 46 14-22 96
IDAHO (15-8, 14-3)
Kirby 8 5-5 18, Bea 7 2-3 16, Johnson 9 0-0 14, Atchley 5 2-2 10, Gandy 5 0-0 8, Forsyth 10 2-2 18, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 0-0 0. Totals 44 11-12 84.
Montana State 21 25 22 28—96
Idaho 27 24 26 7—84
3-point goals — Montana State 10-23 (Mocchi 4-6, Limardo 2-5, Beattie 2-5, Janssen 1-4, White 1-2, Jackson 0-1), Idaho 15-33 (Johnson 4-8, Forsyth 4-7, Kirby 3-3, Gandy 2-8, Atchley 2-4, Wallace 0-3). Rebounds — Montana State 44 (Bad Bear 7), Idaho 28 (Bea 6). Assists — Montana State 17 (White 8), Idaho 19 (Gandy 7). Total fouls — Montana State 14, Idaho 19. A — 1161.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU reschedules games, has freshman of the week
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State’s men’s basketball team has rescheduled a pair of games that were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, it was announced.
The Cougars will play Washington at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at home, then will take on Oregon State at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 on the road.
Tickets purchased for the game against the Huskies, that originally was scheduled for Dec. 29, will be accepted for the new date.
Also, Mouhamed Gueye was named the Pac-12’s freshman of the week for the third time this season.
Gueye, who also won the honor during conference play Jan. 16, is the second first-year player to win the award more than twice this season. averaged 9.0 points and 7.0 rebounds, hitting 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) from the field in wins at Stanford and California.
AWARDS
LCSC takes almost all of Cascade’s weekly honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Four Lewis-Clark State athletes earned weekly honors by the Cascade Conference, it was announced.
Clayton VanDyke and Emily Adams swept the conference’s track athlete honors, Callie Stevens earned the top women’s basketball award, and Trent Sellers was the conference’s pitcher of the week.
VanDyke topped his record by almost two seconds in the 800, running a time of 1 minute, 50.53 seconds at the WSU Open at The Podium in Spokane on Friday. It’s the fastest time in the NAIA this season. He also anchored the 1,600 relay.
Adams earned a provisional time of 10:24.89 in the 3,000 at the WSU Invitational on Saturday.
Stevens averaged 28.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two victories this week for the Warriors (20-3, 14-3), who now are tied for first place in the conference. She set her career high with 30 points in a 71-67 victory Saturday. It was coach Brian Orr’s 500th victory.
Sellers allowed two hits in five innings in a 10-0 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader Sunday against NCAA Division III Whitman at Harris Field. He also struck out two in an inning in a relief appearance Feb. 1 at No. 23 Benedictine Mesa to pick up the save.