The University of Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams finalized their nonconference schedules Friday, and the longest continuous rivalry outside of the Ivy League continues this season as both teams will face off against Washington State.
Also, the men’s team will face a huge hurdle as the Vandals will travel to McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane on Dec. 14 to face off against top-ranked Gonzaga.
Idaho opens the season with eight consecutive road games, starting with a multi-team event in Portland, Ore., against Seattle University (Nov. 25), the University of Portland (Nov. 27) and Cal Poly (Nov. 28) before beginning Big Sky play with a two-game series Dec. 3 and 5 at Sacramento State.
The Vandals then will play their final three nonconference games against the Cougars in Pullman (Dec. 9) and visiting Bakersfield (Dec. 12) before coming back to play the Zags. It will be the first time in school history, if it holds, that Idaho will play a No. 1-ranked team in the country. Overall, the Vandals are 12-49 against teams ranked in the top 25, with their previous victory coming against Utah State in 2010-11 season.
On the women’s side, the Vandals will have a mostly regional nonconference schedule with one major exception. Idaho will open at home against Lewis-Clark State on Nov. 25 before visiting Oregon State on Nov. 29. After starting Big Sky play with a two-game series Dec. 3 and 5 at home against Sacramento State, the Vandals hit the road to play at longtime women’s powerhouse Texas (Dec. 9) before playing at Washington State (Dec. 13) and returning home to play Seattle University (Dec. 21).
“I like to schedule hard. I like to see what our team is made of in the nonconference,” women’s coach Jon Newlee said in a statement. “The number of nonconference games we could play made it a little difficult to kind of mix it up.”
Game times for both teams are yet to be determined.
MEN
Nov. 25 — Seattle University+; 27 — University of Portland+; 28 — Cal Poly+; Dec. 3 — at Sacramento State*; 5 — at Sacramento State*; 9 — at Washington State; 12 — at Bakersfield; 14 — at Gonzaga; 31 — Northern Arizona*; Jan. 2 — Northern Arizona*; 7 — at Southern Utah*; 9 — at Southern Utah*; 14 — Northern Colorado*; 16 — Northern Colorado*; 28 — Weber State*; 30 — Weber State*; Feb. 4 — Eastern Washington*; 6 — at Eastern Washington*; 11 — at Idaho State*; 13 — at Idaho State*; 18 — at Portland State*; 20 — Portland State*; 25 — Montana State*; 27 — Montana State*; March 4 — at Montana*; 6 — at Montana*.
+ — Multi-team event hosted by University of Portland
* — Big Sky Conference game
WOMEN
Nov. 25 — Lewis-Clark State; 29 — at Oregon State; Dec. 3 — Sacramento State*; 5 — Sacramento State*; 9 — at Texas; 13 — at Washington State; 21 — Seattle University; 31 — at Northern Arizona*; Jan. 2 — at Northern Arizona*; 7 — Southern Utah*; 9 — Southern Utah*; 14 — at Northern Colorado*; 16 — at Northern Colorado*; 28 — at Weber State*; 30 — at Weber State*; Feb. 4 — at Eastern Washington*; Feb. 6 — Eastern Washington*; 11 — Idaho State*; 13 — Idaho State*; 18 — Portland State*; 20 — at Portland State*; 25 — at Montana State*; 27 — at Montana State*; March 3 — Montana*; 5 — Montana State*.
* — Big Sky Conference game
LCSC revised conference schedule released
The Cascade Conference announced its revised men’s and women’s league schedule, reducing the number of games by four and eliminating the conference tournament.
The revised schedule begins Jan. 8 and continues through March 2. Because of the conference moving from a 22-game to an 18-game schedule, and the elimination of the eight-team conference tournament, there will be automatic qualifiers for the top two regular-season teams to the NAIA national tournament.
“While our start dates may have moved, our commitment to doing everything we can to provide competition for our student-athletes in a safe and responsible manner remains our focus,” Cascade commissioner Robert Cashell said in a news release.
The schedule mostly will be played in two-game series, with the exception of Jan. 13 and 20, when half of the conference’s travel partners will play each other.
Lewis-Clark State now will open Cascade play Jan. 8 with a two-game home series against Northwest. The regular-season finale is March 2, when the Warriors will host travel partner Walla Walla for the team’s second game of the season.
Game times have yet to be determined.
MEN
Jan. 8 — Northwest; 9 — Northwest; 15 — at Eastern Oregon; 16 — at Eastern Oregon; 20 — at Walla Walla; 22 — Warner Pacific; 23 — Warner Pacific; 29 — at Oregon Tech; 30 — at Oregon Tech; Feb. 5 — Bushnell; 6 — Bushnell; 12 — at Evergreen State; 13 — at Evergreen State; 19 — at Multnomah; 20 — at Multnomah; 26 — College of Idaho; 27 — College of Idaho; March 2 — Walla Walla.
WOMEN
Nov. 25 — at Idaho; Jan. 8 — Northwest; 9 — Northwest; 15 — at Eastern Oregon; 16 — at Eastern Oregon; 20 — at Walla Walla; 22 — Warner Pacific; 23 — Warner Pacific; 29 — at Oregon Tech; 30 — at Oregon Tech; Feb. 5 — Bushnell; 6 — Bushnell; 12 — at Evergreen State; 13 — at Evergreen State; 19 — at Multnomah; 20 — at Multnomah; 26 — College of Idaho; 27 — College of Idaho; March 2 — Walla Walla.
VOLLEYBALLVandals ink three during early signing period
The University of Idaho volleyball team signed three players to national letters of intent during the early signing period, it was announced.
The Vandals inked Makenna Jackson, a middle blocker from Vancouver, Wash.; Natalie Fernandez, an outside hitter from Los Angeles; and Caitlyn Gay, a defensive specialist-libero from Canby, Ore.
“We are really excited about our 2021 recruiting class,” Idaho coach Debbie Buchanan said in a news release. “This is a very completive group of young women who are going to be a great addition to the ‘Vandal Family.’”
Jackson, a senior at Central Catholic High School, led her team to a second-place and a fourth-place finish at the state tournament. She has 145 kills, averaging 1.4 per set in her three-year career.
Fernandez, a senior at University Charter High School, was the City Section Division II player of the year in 2019 and helped lead the program to the D5 Southern Regional championship and the Los Angeles City D-II volleyball title in 2019.
Gay, a senior at Canby High School, helped her team to a third-place finish in the state tournament in 2019.
SWIMMINGCougs sign five during early signing period
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s swim program announced the signing of five athletes, including a butterfly specialist who has medaled in the Italian Championships.
Ilaria Moro, of Gigliano, Italy, will be joined by Noelle Harvey of Carlsbad, Calif.; Sophie Macy of Chanhassen, Minn.; Noelle Marsh of Magnolia Texas; and Taylor Schababerle of Katy, Texas.
Marsh (freestyle) is a four-time state champion, Macy (backstroke) was a four-time all-state selection, Harvey (freestyle and backstroke) won two events at State as a sophomore, and Schababerle (freestyle) took ninth at State as a junior.