PHOENIX — The Idaho men’s tennis team has a long history of winning conference championships, but it’s been a little bit of time since the previous Big Sky title. On Saturday, the Vandals brought the title back to the Palouse.
Finding itself down 3-2 late in the Big Sky title match against second-seeded Montana State, No. 1 seed Idaho won the final two matches to claim a 4-3 victory and win the school’s 14th conference crown.
“We have had consistent players show up in big moments all year.” Idaho coach Daniel Hangstefer said. “We were able to rely on Matteo (Masala) and Mario (Duron) in singles, and Cisco (Bascon) was again phenomenal and he was able to get it done.”
Raise it up boys!14x Conference Champs has a nice ring to it. #GoVandals pic.twitter.com/fShjzEEqnQ— Idaho Vandals (@Idaho_Vandals) May 1, 2022
It is the first Big Sky tournament championship since 2018, which was the Vandals’ third title in four years. With the title, Idaho (13-10) advances to its fourth NCAA tournament. The event, hosted this year by the University of Illinois, takes place May 19-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill. The Vandals will find out their first-round opponent when the selection show takes place at 3 p.m. Pacific on Monday on NCAA.com.
The run to this tournament bid probably is the most unlikely of all of them. Finding itself saddled with a 4-10 overall mark just 43 days ago after a 4-3 loss at Weber State, Idaho has reeled off nine consecutive victories, including winning at perennial Big Sky power Northern Arizona for the first time since 2008 to start the streak.
In the run, the Vandals have swept two opponents and won three other times 5-2. But this one went right down to the wire.
The Bobcats (18-8), who shared the regular-season title with Idaho, took two of the three doubles matches to take the point going into singles. Sophomore Matteo Masala remained perfect in conference play with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Brad Buckland at No. 4 singles to tie the match. Freshman Francisco Gay fell 7-5, 6-2 in a tough second singles match against Matej Panik, but sophomore Mario Duron Garza tied the match at 2 after taking a 7-5, 6-1 decision against Nejc Sitar.
UNDEFEATED!Matteo goes a perfect 10-0 against conference opponents!#GoVandals pic.twitter.com/yQ9hv5WaUB— Vandals Men's Tennis (@vandalstennis) April 30, 2022
But Montana State took a 3-2 advantage after Joaquin Espinoza fought from a set down to trip up sophomore Alex Asenov 4-6, 6-0, 6-2. That’s when the top of the lineup for the Vandals stepped it up.
Sophomore Francisco Bascon fought tooth and nail at No. 1 singles, emerging with a 7-6 (3), 7-5 win against Daan Van Dijk after Van Dijk came from a 5-2 deficit in the second to tie it at 5. But Bascon held serve, then broke Van Dijk to enable Idaho to tie the match at 3. Then junior Bruno Casino rallied from a set down to beat Jamieson Nathan at No. 3 singles 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to advance.
The definition of clutch: Bruno Casino#GoVandals pic.twitter.com/MGxqxKfw4L— Vandals Men's Tennis (@vandalstennis) April 30, 2022
“It ultimately came down to Bruno, who came through with another clincher,” Hagenstefer said. “Our team captains stepped up when we were down 3-2. When you have two great leaders, that’s who you want out there on the last two courts battling it out for the whole team. I’m really happy for this team.”
NEWSLCSC unveils Activity Center name, honors Hall class
It was a busy day for Lewis-Clark State’s athletic program.
Early in the day, the school officially unveiled new signage at the Activity Center, officially naming it the P1FCU Activity Center. The credit union signed a $2 milllion, 10-year naming rights deal with the college on Dec. 15.
Later in the day, the latest athletic Hall of Fame class was inducted at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge. Going in were 1983, 1991 and 2008 baseball teams as well as the 1998 national champion women’s rodeo team. Individually, Sam Atkin (2011-16, cross country/track) Amanda (Campbell) Curtis (1995-99, women’s basketball), Kyle Greene (2007-08, baseball) and Tausha (Kuzmic) Patterson (2001-05, cross country/track) were inducted.
TRACK AND FIELDLCSC to bring in Johnson
The Lewis-Clark State cross country and track and field coaching staff has announced the addition of Trenton Johnson to the roster in the fall.
Johnson, a senior at Columbia High School in Nampa, Idaho, holds the school record with a 44 feet, 2½-inch triple jump and has top-five times in the 400 (51.55 seconds) and the 800 (1:59.08). He has personal-bests of 16:15 in the 5K in cross country and 20-3 in the long jump.
“He is a great kid and will definitely add to the team,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release. “He has some gifts that we will see if we can get them to help him even more with the distance side of things.”
WOMEN’S GOLFWSU coach announces retirement
PULLMAN — Washington State women’s golf coach Kelli Kamimura announced her retirement after 13 seasons.
“I have absolutely loved being the Head Womens Golf Coach at Washington State University for the last 13 years,” said Kamimura, who is retiring to spend more time with her family. “I am so grateful for the administrators, staff and other coaches who have been instrumental during my time at WSU. I am especially grateful for the incredible student-athletes that I have been able to coach during my career and who have deeply impacted my life.”
Kamimiura was hired in July 2009, and her teams won seven tournaments, finished in the top-five 33 times and have nine of the top 10 spots in program history in season scoring average.
WSU athletic director Pat Chun said a national search for the next coach would begin immediately.