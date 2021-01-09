The Idaho men’s indoor track team was picked to finish third, while the women were predicted sixth, as the Big Sky released its preseason poll Friday.
The Vandal men, who were picked to finish behind Northern Arizona and Montana State, finished fourth in the 2020 indoor championships. The women — who were selected to finish behind Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Weber State, Idaho State and Montana State — finished fifth a year ago.
The conference’s indoor championships will be Feb. 20-21 in Bozeman, Mont.
MEN’S POLL
1. Northern Arizona (11 first-place votes) 121; 2. Montana State 102; 3. Idaho 84; 4. Weber State 82; 5. Idaho State 76; T6. Montana 62; T6. Southern Utah 62; 8. Eastern Washington 56; 9. Sacramento State 41; 10. Northern Colorado 25; 11. Portland State 15.
WOMEN’S POLL
1. Northern Arizona (8) 117; 2. Sacramento State (2) 100; 3. Weber State (1) 91; 4. Idaho State 87; 5. Montana State 71; 6. Idaho 69; 7. Southern Utah 66; 8. Eastern Washington 45; 9. Montana 42; 10. Northern Colorado 26; 11. Portland State 12.
MEN’S GOLFWSU announces schedule
PULLMAN — The Washington State men’s golf team announced this week it will compete in six tournaments during the spring season.
The Cougars will open Jan. 25-27 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Ariz. After competing at The Joust at Goose Creek in Riverside, Calif., from Feb. 22-23, WSU will compete at the Bandon Dunes Championship, hosted by the University of Idaho, from March 7-9 in Bandon, Ore.
The Pac-12 Championships will take place April 26-28 at Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rose, Calif.
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 25-27 — Arizona Intercollegiate, Tucson; Feb. 22-23 — The Joust at Goose Creek, Riverside, Calif.; March 7-9 — Bandon Dunes Championship, Bandon, Ore.; 25-27 — The Goodwin, Palo Alto, Calif.; April 10-12 — El Macero (Calif.) Classic; 26-28 — Pac-12 Championships, Santa Rose, Calif.
TENNISUI teams picked in middle of pack
The Idaho women’s team was predicted to finish fourth and the men’s team sixth in the Big Sky preseason poll, it was announced by the conference this week.
The Vandal women, who finished 3-2 in conference play in 2020 before the pandemic hit, were selected to finish behind Northern Arizona, Weber State and Eastern Washington.
The Idaho men, who finished 2-0 in the league, were picked to finish behind Montana, Northern Arizona, Weber State, Sacramento State and Portland State.
Neither team’s spring schedule has been released yet.
MEN’S POLL
T1. Montana (4 first-place votes) 58; T1. Northern Arizona (3) 58; 3. Weber State 49; 4. Sacramento State (2) 39; 5. Portland State 36; 6. Idaho 28; 7. Montana State 24; 8. Idaho State 22; 9. Eastern Washington 10.
WOMEN’S POLL
1. Northern Arizona (6) 62; 2. Weber State (1) 55; 3. Eastern Washington (2) 52; 4. Idaho 38; 5. Montana 30; 6. Montana State 27; 7. Sacramento State 26; 8. Portland State 18; 9. Idaho State 16.