Idaho’s football team was ranked No. 24 in the Athlon Sports preseason Football Championship Subdivision Top 25 poll, it was announced Tuesday.
The Vandals, who finished the 2019 season 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Big Sky, were one of three teams in the conference ranked in the poll. Weber State was No. 2 and Eastern Washington No. 12. UC Davis finished just outside the top 25.
Idaho opens the season with two games at the Kibbie Dome — Feb. 27 against Eastern Washington, then March 6 against UC Davis.
VOLLEYBALLCascade changes conference structure
The Cascade Conference announced it will conduct tournament-style formats for the early weeks of the season because schools in Oregon cannot host events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is very important to everyone that we do everything we can to not delay the start any further so the student-athletes can get back to participation,” commissioner Robert Cashell said in a statement.
Lewis-Clark State and College of Idaho will host four-team events, to take place Feb. 19-20 and March 5-6.
The hope is by the weekend of March 19-20, the league will go back to a normal format.
The Warriors will host Bushnell, Corban and Warner Pacific on Feb. 19-20, then host Oregon Tech, Multnomah and Corban from March 5-6.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLPair earn player of the week honors
Washington State’s Charlisse Leger-Walker and Lewis-Clark State’s Jansen Edmiston were named player of the week by their respective conferences, it was announced this week.
Leger-Walker, a freshman guard, was named the Pac-12’s freshman of the week for the sixth time this season. The New Zealand native averaged 26 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in games against UCLA and USC.
Edmiston, a senior guard, earned the Cascade Conference top weekly honor for the second consecutive week and third time this season. She averaged 15.5 points and 2.5 steals in wins against Eastern Oregon and College of Idaho.
Molina signs deal with WNBA’s Fever
Chanelle Molina, the former point guard for Washington State, signed a WNBA training camp contract with the Indiana Fever, it was announced Monday.
Molina averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game as a rookie last season for the Norrkoping Dolphins of Sweden.
The Hawaii native — Wazzu’s first five-star recruit — departed Pullman as the program’s only player to collect more than 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists in a career.
“She is a skilled and versatile guard who will bring high energy and competitiveness to our training camp,” Fever coach Marianne Stanley said.