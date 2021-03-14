CHENEY, Wash. — The Idaho volleyball team continued the momentum it seized Friday early in its match Saturday against Big Sky foe Eastern Washington. However, it was short-lived.
The Vandals grabbed the first set of a conference match at Reese Court, but then went on to drop a 29-31, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24 decision to the Eagles.
Junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren led Idaho (6-8, 5-7 Big Sky) with 12 kills, on a .276 hitting percentage, and 10 digs. Senior outside hitter Avery Housley had 15 kills and sophomore outside hitter Allison Munday tallied 10 kills. Senior setter Donnee Janzen had 37 assists and freshman setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 13 assists and seven digs. Sophomore libero Alaina Lacey finished with 24 digs.
Ashlyn Blotzer led Eastern Washington (6-9, 5-9) with 16 kills, Katie Fleck added 14 kills and Sage Brustad had 11. Ana Paula Zandona contributed 35 assists and Ellie Garrett chipped in 15. Catelyn Linke finished with 29 digs.
The Eagles had a couple of six-point leads in the opening set, but Idaho chipped away and took a 21-20 lead. The teams traded points until freshman middle blocker Travel Morris finished a kill and the Vandals forced an attack error to win the set.
EWU scored eight of the first 10 points of the second, forcing Idaho to play catch-up. The Vandals got to within two late but the Eagles tied the match.
In the third, Idaho had a 7-2 lead before Eastern Washington scored seven consecutive points to take the lead. The Vandals punched back with a four-point run of their own to take an 11-9 edge, but the Eagles strung together enough two- and three-point spurts to win the set.
Midway through the fourth, Idaho used a 5-0 run to take a 19-16 lead. With the Vandals up 23-20, EWU scored three straight to tie it at 23. A kill by Warren made it 24-23 UI, but the Eagles got a pair of kills from Ehu Keala and one from Maya McClellan to end it.
Idaho wraps up the regular season with a two-match conference series starting at 6 p.m. March 21 against Northern Colorado at Memorial Gym.
TRACK AND FIELDWSU pair compete at NCAA indoors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A pair of Washington State athletes competed at the NCAA indoor championship meet at the University of Arkansas.
Junior Charisma Taylor finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 44 feet, 8 inches. She achieved the mark on her first attempt, then duplicated it on her third try in the first round. Taylor broke her school record in the event, also earning first-team All-American honors.
In the final, the best she could manage was 43-3¾, so her top mark stood.
Colton Johnsen finished 10th in the men’s 3,000 final in 7:57.38. It was Johnsen’s second second-team All-American selection of the weekend.