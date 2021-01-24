PORTLAND, Ore. — The Idaho volleyball team held a 2-1 lead on Portland State and had an opportunity to claim its season-opening match Sunday, but the Vikings were able to win the final two sets to emerge with a 25-21, 24-26, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8 victory in the Big Sky play at Viking Pavilion.
With the Vandals (0-1, 0-1 Big Sky) up in the match but trailing 7-2, they rallied with an 18-13 run to tie it at 20. But the Vikings (1-0, 1-0) got two consecutive kills from Gabby Hollins, converted an attack error, then got a kill from Jasmine Powell in taking a 24-20 advantage. Idaho to it to within 24-22, but an attack error by junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren squared the match at two sets.
In the fifth, the Vandals had taken a 6-4 edge thanks to two consecutive attack errors by Portland State. However, the Vikings reeled off six consecutive points, including two kills each by Hollins and Maddy Reeb to take control at 10-6. Idaho never got closer than three the remainder of the set.
Warren paced the Vandals with 14 kills and five blocks. Senior setter Donnée Janzen recorded 25 assists, sophomore libero Alaina Lacey chipped in with 23 digs and freshman middle blocker had seven blocks.
The two teams meet again at 1 p.m. Monday.
Oregon takes second match against WSU
PULLMAN — Oregon used a 10-3 scoring run in the fifth set that was Washington State's undoing as the Ducks came away with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-8 Pac-12 victory at Bohler Gym.
The two teams battled throughout the first four sets, as Oregon (1-1, 1-1 Pac-12) took the first and third and Washington State (1-1, 1-1) emerged with wins in the second and fourth.
The start of the fifth was emblematic of the match itself as the teams were tied at 1, 4, 5 and 6 before the Ducks started to gain traction. Gloria Mutiri had a pair of kills and Karson Bacon finished another one off as Oregon took a 9-6 lead. After a bad serve, Brooke Nuneviller had two kills to up the Duck advantage to 11-7. Then three kills — including two by Mutiri — and a block assist would give the match to Oregon.
Freshman outside hitter Julianna Dalton paced the Cougars with 14 kills and sophomore outside hitter Pia Timmer added 10 kills and 17 digs. Sophomore setter Hannah Pukis finished with 42 assists and 17 digs. Sophomore Aria McComber led WSU with 20 digs and senior outside hitter Penny Tusa contributed 17 digs.
The Cougars next play at 11 a.m. Thursday at Arizona State.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Cougars fall to Aggies
LOS ANGELES — Buoyed by three singles wins, Texas A&M knocked off Washington State 4-1 in the first round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Los Angeles Tennis Center on UCLA's campus.
The Cougars, who were playing their first match of the season, got their lone win at first singles, where senior Michaela Bayerlova dispatched Tatiana Makarova 6-3, 6-1. Bayerlova entered the match at No. 55 in the country in ITA's preseason top 125.
Washington State will play California in the consolation match at 9 a.m. Monday at the same site.
Texas A&M 4, Washington State 1
Singles — Michaela Bayerlova, WSU, def. Tatiana Makarova, 6-3, 6-1; Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Hikaru Sato 6-4, 6-2; Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Fifa Kumhom 6-1, 6-1; Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Pang Jittakoat, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Makarova-Goldsmith def. Bayerlova-Sato 6-1; Riley McQuaid-Jessica Anzo, A&M, def. Kumhom-Jittakoat 6-2.