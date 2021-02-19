ST. GEORGE, Utah — Katie Hale placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle Thursday to lead Idaho’s effort on the second day of the Western Athletic Conference swim meet.
Hale was timed in 23.28 seconds.
Team leader — Northern Arizona 192.
Idaho placing — 6th, 116.
Idaho results
50 free — Katie Hale 23.28.
50 free A Final — 11. Rylie Jones 23.90.
500 free — 12. Zoe Froh 5:04.38. 23, Alexa Teneyck 5:11.76.
200 IM — 13. Kaling Phung 2:08.49; 14. Bindi Pedersen 2:08.63; 16. Morgan Votava 2:08.99.
200 free relay — 4. Idaho (Hale, Jones, Crocker, Stahl) 1:34.54.
800 free relay — 5. Idaho (Jones, Froh, Teneyck, Phung) 7:34.09.
200 medley relay — 7. Idaho (Husaby, Keir, Hale, Crocker) 1:44.93.
VOLLEYBALLWSU matches canceled
PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball team’s scheduled matches today and Sunday at Stanford have been canceled because of coronavirus issues within the Stanford program, it was announced Thursday.
The Cougars play host to California on Feb. 26 and 28.
CROSS COUNTRYLCSC back in cross country rankings
The Lewis-Clark State cross country teams returned to the NAIA national rankings Thursday, with the men rated sixth and the women 17th.
The poll had been suspended in November because of a paucity of teams competing, but the majority of schools are back in action now.
“We are pleased to see our teams back in the polls,” LCSC coach Mike Collins said. “Unfortunately, not racing in the fall pulled us out of the polls, not because we weren’t good but because we couldn’t prove it.”