The Lakeland Magic, who enjoy the services of former Washington State standout Robert Franks, routed the Delaware Blue Coats 97-78 on Thursday in the NBA G League title game at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
Franks, a starter at forward, had eight points on 3-for-5 shooting, adding five rebounds and a block in 27 minutes.
The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder from Vancouver, Wash., played in 14 games for Lakeland this season, averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He posted a team-high 23 points in the Magic’s semifinal win Tuesday against the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Franks played at Wazzu from 2015-19, appearing in 110 games and starting 56. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick as a senior, when he led the conference with 21.6 points per game.
He signed with the Orlando Magic in December after playing in 36 G League games in 2019-20 with the Greensboro (N.C.) Swarm and Stockton (Calif.) Kings. Franks signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets after going undrafted in June 2019.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU matches canceled
PULLMAN — Because of coronavirus issues within the Washington State women’s soccer program, the Cougars’ home matches against California today and Stanford on Sunday have been canceled. They will not be rescheduled.