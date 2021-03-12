The Lakeland Magic, who enjoy the services of former Washington State standout Robert Franks, routed the Delaware Blue Coats 97-78 on Thursday in the NBA G League title game at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Franks, a starter at forward, had eight points on 3-for-5 shooting, adding five rebounds and a block in 27 minutes.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder from Vancouver, Wash., played in 14 games for Lakeland this season, averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He posted a team-high 23 points in the Magic’s semifinal win Tuesday against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Franks played at Wazzu from 2015-19, appearing in 110 games and starting 56. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick as a senior, when he led the conference with 21.6 points per game.

He signed with the Orlando Magic in December after playing in 36 G League games in 2019-20 with the Greensboro (N.C.) Swarm and Stockton (Calif.) Kings. Franks signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets after going undrafted in June 2019.

WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU matches canceled

PULLMAN — Because of coronavirus issues within the Washington State women’s soccer program, the Cougars’ home matches against California today and Stanford on Sunday have been canceled. They will not be rescheduled.

Tags