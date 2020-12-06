SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Idaho’s men’s basketball team hung tough in the first 13 minutes of a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at Sacramento State. But an almost nine-minute stretch proved to be the downfall for the Vandals.
The Hornets ended the half on a 12-2 run, extended their lead to start the second and eventually cruised to a 73-57 victory against Idaho at The Nest.
“We simply did not defend strong enough,” Vandals coach Zac Claus said. “They were able to get quality looks. ... We had some good spells. We started off the game early doing a nice job defensively, doing what we had intended to do. We simply could not keep that rolling over the course of 40 minutes.”
Bryce Fowler had 17 points to lead five Sacramento State players in double figures. Christian Terrell added 15 points, Ethan Esposito chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds, William FitzPatrick scored 13 and Deshaun Highler had 10 for the Hornets (3-0, 2-0 Big Sky).
Scott Blakney had 12 points for Idaho (0-2, 0-2). DeAndre Robinson added 10 points.
The Vandals scored the first six points of the game as the teams went back and forth for the first few minutes. A Blakney runner in the paint with 6:56 left in the first half put Idaho up 19-18.
However, during the decisive gap that bridged the first and second halves, the Vandals went 1-for-8 from the field and committed five of their 17 turnovers as Sacramento State took the lead for good. The Hornets outscored the Vandals 19-4 in taking a 38-23 advantage.
Robinson’s layup at the 14:15 mark of the second pulled Idaho within 38-30, but Sacramento State started to sprint away from there.
“We have the utmost confidence in our guys,” Claus said. “We talk about how there’s always going to be those days when your jumper doesn’t go down… We have to be great defensively, because there’s going to be days like this.”
The Vandals next play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Washington State.
IDAHO (0-2, 0-2)
Blakney 6-11 0-0 12, Thiombane 1-1 0-0 2, Quinnett 3-9 0-0 6, Thacker 2-3 1-2 5, Garvin 2-5 0-0 5, Robinson 3-7 2-2 10, Madden 1-2 7-7 9, Christensen 0-2 0-2 0, Kilgore 1-3 1-2 4, Christmas 1-3 1-2 3, Wilson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-46 13-19 57.
SACRAMENTO STATE (3-0, 2-0)
Esposito 5-10 3-4 14, Monteiro 0-0 0-0 0, FitzPatrick 5-12 0-0 13, Terrell 6-8 0-0 15, Fowler 7-12 2-2 17, Highler 3-11 4-5 10, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Hector 1-2 0-0 2, Hardee 0-0 0-0 0, Cooke-Harper 0-0 0-0 0, McCullough 0-1 0-0 0, Zoppi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 9-11 73.
Halftime — Sacramento State, 30-21. 3-point goals — Idaho 4-13 (Robinson 2-5, Kilgore 1-3, Garvin 1-4, Quinnett 0-1), Sacramento State 8-20 (Terrell 3-4, FitzPatrick 3-8, Fowler 1-2, Esposito 1-3, Hector 0-1, Highler 0-1, McCullough 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 27 (Garvin, Robinson 5), Sacramento State 35 (Esposito 11). Assists — Idaho 16 (Garvin 4), Sacramento State 13 (Highler 6). Total fouls — Idaho 12, Sacramento State 20.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho 81, Sacramento State 70
MOSCOW — Idaho started quick, procuring a double-digit advantage after only seven minutes Saturday and stretching the lead to as many as 28 points in the third quarter of the Vandals’ win against Big Sky Conference adversary Sacramento State at Memorial Gym.
Five players scored in double figures for UI and standout forward Natalie Klinker pulled down a career-high 19 rebounds — a Memorial Gym record — as the Vandals (2-0, 2-0) collected their second victory in as many days against the Hornets (0-2, 0-2).
“For three quarters we really moved the ball and looked really sharp, sharper than the night before,” UI coach Jon Newlee said. “And that’s what we want to do, is just get better every game if we can.”
Beyonce Bea piled up 17 points and eight boards, Montana transfer Gabi Harrington logged 16 points and point guard Gina Marxen doled out eight assists to go with four steals, four rebounds and 12 points — on four 3-pointers. Sydney Gandy (13) and Paris Atchley (10) also tacked on double-digit scoring outputs.
The Vandals outrebounded Sacramento State 59-38 and scored 20 points on extra opportunities. Klinker only played 19 minutes. Her rebound mark ties for ninth in single-game program history.
“It’s unbelievable,” Newlee said. “The motor she has and how hard she plays and the passion she plays (with), she makes the most out of every second on the floor.”
UI never trailed, and was in full control by early in the second period before taking its foot off the pedal late.
The Vandals next play at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Texas.
SACRAMENTO STATE (0-2, 0-2)
Menke 7-12 4-7 18, Enochs 5-11 2-4 13, Johnson 3-7 2-3 8, Abney 3-14 0-1 6, Enger 1-5 0-0 2, Panfili 3-5 2-2 10, Munguia 3-4 2-2 8, Rios 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 27-64 12-19 70.
IDAHO (2-0, 2-0)
Bea 8-20 1-1 17, Harrington 6-14 2-4 16, Gandy 5-15 0-0 13, Marxen 4-13 0-0 12, Klinker 2-4 3-5 7, Atchley 5-11 0-0 10, Christopher 2-4 0-0 4, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Kirby 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-83 6-10 81.
Sacramento State 10 10 23 27—70
Idaho 23 17 29 12—81
3-point goals — Sacramento State 4-22 (Menke 0-3, Enochs 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Abney 0-5, Enger 0-3, Panfili 2-3, Rios 1-3), Idaho 9-32 (Bea 0-1, Harrington 2-6, Gandy 3-10, Marxen 4-10, Atchley 0-4, Kirby 0-1). Rebounds — Sacramento State 38 (Enochs 7), Idaho 59 (Klinker 19). Assists — Sacramento State 11 (Abney 3), Idaho 15 (Marxen 8). Total fouls — Sacramento State 13, Idaho 18.