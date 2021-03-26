Former Idaho assistant football coach Steve Oliver was hired recently by the Detroit Lions as an offensive quality coach, according to a report from the Detroit News.
He is expected to work alongside Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley, who was Oliver’s college position coach for a season.
Oliver assisted with UI’s offensive line for two years, beginning in 2016, before taking a position at Montana State-Northern. He returned to Moscow in fall 2018 to take the reins as the team’s Mark Vaught Director of Football Operations, and was responsible for the team’s “day-to-day operations.”
Oliver coached Idaho’s tight ends in 2019.
The former San Diego Torero offensive lineman (2011-15) coached USD’s tight ends in 2020.
WSU sets Pro Day
PULLMAN — Washington State will stage a football Pro Day, but only one player will participate.
Oscar Draguicevich III, the senior punter who decided to relinquish his extra year of eligibility, will perform for scouts starting at 10 a.m. Monday on the Pullman campus.
Numerous other WSU seniors plan to exploit their NCAA-bestowed opportunity to replay their final seasons after much of the 2020 season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is closed to the public.
TRACKSeven claim titles in Spokane
SPOKANE — Three University of Idaho athletes and two each from Lewis-Clark State and Washington State claimed titles on the first day of the Whitworth Invite and Multi Invite track meet.
Gabriel Dinnel and Celie Mans won 5,000-meter titles for the Vandals, and UI’s Grady Leonard took the men’s javelin.
Javelin throwers Kea Stieglitz and Leon Menten triumphed for LCSC.
For the WSU women, Carolina Ulluo-Daza won the hammer and Emily Coombs the pole vault.
MEN
5,000 — 1. Gabriel Dinnel, UI, 15:33.32.
Hammer — 1. Grady Leonard, UI, 193-0; 2. Cullen Williams, UI, 183-4.
Javelin — 1. Leon Menten, LCSC, 57.98.
Decathlon (first five events) — 5. Seth Andres, WSU, 3,098; 9. Caleb Moore. LCSC, 2.768.
WOMEN
5,000 — 1. Celie Mans, UI, 18:27.68.
Pole vault — 1. Emily Coombs, WSU, 12-8; 2. Taylor Beavers, WSU, 12-4; 3, Madi Carson, LCSC, 11-9.
Hammer — 1. Carolina Ulloa-Daza, WSU, 198-8; 2. Sasha Korolenko, WSU, 172-11.
Javelin — 1. Kea Stieglitz, LCSC, 135-8.
Heptathlon (first four events) — Peyton Teevens, WSU: second in 100 hurdles, fourth in high jump, first in shot put, third in 200 (overall scores N/A).