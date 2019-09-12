MOSCOW — Kirk Earlywine, a seven-year assistant coach on the Idaho men’s basketball team, is no longer with the Vandals, as confirmed by the school on Wednesday.
Earlywine had disappeared from the Vandals’ online coaching staff.
He is the second UI coach to depart the program since former head coach Don Verlin was fired June 14 for minor NCAA violations. Verlin was placed on administrative leave on May 28 after three violations were found during a commissioned investigation.
Earlywine started at Idaho in 2012 as director of player development after a five-year stint as the boss at nearby Eastern Washington. Before, he’d been primarily an assistant at eight other schools throughout a career spanning 34 years thus far.
He went 63-86 at EWU. The program announced it would not renew his contract after 2011.
UI basketball schedule announced
MOSCOW — The Idaho men’s basketball program released its 2019-20 nonconference portion of the schedule Wednesday, which will see the Vandals host two exhibitions, play in a tournament in Arkansas, and host rival Washington State at the start of December.
Idaho will open the regular season Nov. 5 against Evergreen State College before an extended road trip which takes the Vandals to UC Riverside on Nov. 9, followed by a three-game tournament at Arkansas State in Jonesboro. Idaho will play UC Davis on Nov. 14, VMI on Nov. 15 and host Arkansas State.
The Vandals travel to Seattle University on Nov. 30 before hosting Washington State on Dec. 4.
The Big Sky season opens Dec. 28 at Idaho State, and the first home game of the conference season is set for Jan. 4 against Portland State. The conference tournament will be March 11-14 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
Full nonconference schedule
Oct. — 22, vs. Central Wash. (exh); 29, vs. Lewis-Clark St. (exh).
Nov. — 5, vs. Evergreen St.; 9, at Seattle U; 14, vs. UC Davis; 15, vs. VMI; 17, at Arkansas St.; 23, vs. Walla Walla U; 26, vs. North Dakota St.; 30, at Seattle U.
Dec. — 4, vs. Washington St.; 14, vs. CSU Bakersfield; 21, at South Dakota St.; 28.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Patino, Hsu lead Vandals in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Idaho women’s golf team tied for 14th place at its first event of the season, the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational hosted by the University of New Mexico.
Junior Valeria Patino led the way, tying for 32nd place with a 5-over-par 221 for the tournament. Sophomore Eddie Hsu was the low Vandals player in Tuesday’s final round, shooting a 3-over 75.
Idaho will compete at the WSU Cougar Cup on Monday and Tuesday at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Pullman.
Team champion — Kent State, 848.
Final Idaho placing — Tied for 14th, 911,
Individual champion — Momoka Kobori (Pepperdine) 207.
Idaho individuals — Valeria Patino 221, Eddie Hsu 227, Vicky Tsai 231, Laura Gerner 232, Danika Pal, 236.
HONORS
NAIA awards L-C
Lewis-Clark State College earned a silver medal honor from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in the organization’s yearly ranking of Champions of Character Five-Star Awards, as announced Wednesday by the school.
The award honors institutions that demonstrate a commitment to the NAIA’s Champions of Character program, which prides itself on morals of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
For the Five-Star Awards, the NAIA measured institutions based on a demonstrated commitment to the Champions of Character program. Institutions are graded and earn points for character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition, and character promotion. Grade-point averages and sportsmanship apply as well.
Based on the point totals, schools that score 90 points or better on a scale of 100 receive a gold medal, while 75- to 89 points earn a silver and 60 to 74 points a bronze.
“This honor is a reflection of our coaches, staff and our student-athletes,” athletic director Brooke Henze said. “I’m very proud of what they have accomplished.”
Last year, LCSC had 121 student-athletes earn a 3.0 or better.