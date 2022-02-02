PULLMAN — New Washington State football coach Jake Dickert completed his coaching staff Tuesday with the hiring of Ray Brown, who helped Utah State defeat the Cougars in their 2021 season opener.
Brown, who served as a graduate assistant for the Cougs in 2013, will coach cornerbacks, meaning Dickert has changed his mind on how duties will be divvied up in the secondary. Two weeks ago, he indicated Jordan Malone would coach corners, but he’s apparently being switched to safeties.
Before his sole season at Utah State, Brown spent time at Troy and Abilene Christian. He’s a former cornerback for East Central (Okla.) University.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho game with Montana moved again
The Idaho women’s basketball game against Montana, which originally was scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 27 and was moved to 6 p.m. Tuesday, again was postponed for COVID-19 protocols but this time within the Grizzlies’ program.
The game now will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. All tickets purchased for the game will be valid.
The Vandals next will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Southern Utah.
TRACK AND FIELDNkownta breaks school record
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former Pullman High School track standout Angel Nkwonta had a distance of 71 feet, 2 inches in the weight throw this past Friday, smashing the Maryland school record in winning the event at the Rod McCravy Track and Field Invitational at the University of Kentucky’s Nutter Fieldhouse.
She won the event by more than a foot. Nkwonta also finished third in the shot put with a distance of 51-10½.
Leonard wins honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior Grady Leonard was named the Big Sky Conference’s men’s field athlete of the week for the second consecutive week, it was announced.
Leonard placed first in the men’s weight throw with a toss of 65-8¾ and the shot put at 57-8¼ during the Idaho Team Challenge on Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.
He’s currently ranked in the top 50 in Division I in the two events.
CROSS COUNTRYWSU earns academic honor
The Washington State men’s and women’s cross country teams each earned an All-Academic team selection from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association recently, it was announced.
The WSU women’s team posted a team grade-point average of 3.40 overall, and the Cougar men had a GPA of 3.19.
To qualify, teams must have a cumulative team GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.