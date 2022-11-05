The defense most certainly came to play for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team Friday.
The 22nd-ranked Warriors held No. 25 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) to just a shade below 31 percent shooting and forced 20 turnovers in a 95-69 nonconference victory in the first of a two-day doubleheader against the Bears at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“Tonight’s win was a total team effort,” coach Brian Orr said. “Everyone stepped up their game.”
Six players hit double figures for LCSC (1-1). Freshman guard Payton Hymas had 19 points in 18 minutes of reserve action. Senior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow standout, tallied 17 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Callie Stevens finished with 15 points and four steals. Senior post Sara Muehlhausen had 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting, adding seven rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore guard Ellie Sander chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Junior forward Maddie Holm contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.
Iliana Moran had 20 points and Kloie Thatcher 10 for Rocky Mountain (1-1).
The Warriors went 31-for-66 from the field (47 percent), including 9-for-20 (45 percent) from 3-point range, and was 24-for-35 (68.6 percent) at the line. Conversely, the Bears were 25-for-81 (30.9 percent) from the field, including 9-of-32 from distance (28.1), and was 10-for-14 (71.4 percent) at the line.
LCSC outrebounded Rocky Moutain 57-42, with freshman Sitara Boyd pulling down a game-best 12 rebounds. The Warriors also had advantages in second-chance points (15-13) and points off turnovers (27-5).
LCSC scored the first 10 points of the game and were on its way. The closest the Bears got was within 32-26 at the 5:46 mark of the second, but the Warriors quickly got it back to double digits and weren’t threatened again.
The two teams meet again at 2 p.m. today at the same site.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (1-1)
Thatcher 3-15 1-2 10, Lekvold 2-7 2-2 6, D. Stephens 2-7 1-2 5, Buell 1-7 0-0 2, Dethman 1-1 0-0 2, Moran 6-12 5-6 20, T. Stephens 3-8 0-0 8, Linse 4-10 0-0 8, Parnell 2-5 0-0 5, Baird 1-6 1-2 3, Horton 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-81 10-14 69.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (1-1)
Broyles 6-13 2-2 17, Stevens 4-13 5-7 15, Muehlhausen 6-6 0-1 13, Sander 5-11 0-0 11, Holm 3-4 2-2 10, Hymas 5-8 9-13 19, Wilson 1-6 2-4 4, Byrd 0-2 4-6 4, Nelson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-66 24-35 95.
Rocky Mountain 13 22 9 25—69
Lewis-Clark State 24 26 25 20—95
3-point goals — Rocky Mountain 9-32 (Moran 3-7, Thatcher 3-11, T. Stephens 2-4, Parnell 1-3, Lekvold 0-2, Horton 0-2, Buell 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 9-20 (Broyles 3-6, Holm 2-3, Stevens 2-5, Muehlhausen 1-1, Sander 1-5). Rebounds — Rocky Mountain 43 (Linse 6), Lewis-Clark State 57 (Byrd 12). Assists — Rocky Mountain 16 (Baird 4), Lewis-Clark State 18 (Stevens 4). Total fouls — Rocky Moutain 24, Lewis-Clark State 14. A — 327.
CROSS COUNTRYLCSC women nab two all-conference spots
PHOENIX, Ore. — Sophomore Geraldin Correa and junior Brooklyn Shell each earned All-Cascade Conference honors to lead the Lewis-Clark State women’s cross country team to a third-place finish in the conference meet at Colver Sports Fields.
The Warriors tallied 83 points to finish behind meet champion College of Idaho’s 17 points.
Correa placed fifth with a 5K time of 19 minutes, 7.5 seconds. Shell was 13th in 19:37.0.
The men’s team took fifth out of 10 teams with 122 points, behind meet champion Southern Oregon’s 34.
Sophomore Griffen Parsells paced LCSC’s men with a 19th-place finish in an 8K time of 26:05.2.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Southern Oregon 34; 2. College of Idaho 62; 3. Eastern Oregon 66; 4. Oregon Tech 117; 5. Lewis-Clark State 122; 6. Northwest 137; 7. Bushnell 232; 8. Multnomah 242; 9. Corban 251; 10. Walla Walla 281.
Individual — Isaac Fernandez (Southern Oregon) 25:18.7.
LCSC individuals — 19. Griffen Parsells 26:05.2; 23. Carter Gordon 26:16.0; 24. Brycen Brown 26:18.7; 27. Connor Turpin 26:27.4; 29. Kobe Wessels 26:41.7; 34. Brycen Kempton 26:48.3; 35. Conner May 26:52.2; 45. Cooper Carlson 27:22.8; 48. Brady Nelsen 27:34.8; 54. Connor Alexander 28:09.9.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. College of Idaho 17; 2. Southern Oregon 49; 3. Lewis-Clark State 83; 4. Oregon Tech 136; 5. Eastern Oregon 142; 6. Bushnell 166; 7. Corban 174; 8. Northwest 200.
Individual — Ellyse Tingelstad (College of Idaho) 18:27.9.
LCSC individuals — 5. Geraldin Correa 19:07.5; 13. Brooklyn Shell 19:37.0; 21. Grace Dixon 20:05.1; 23. Abigail Peightal 20:11.1; 25. Clara Stephens 20:39.8; 27. Grace Tiegs 20:49.3; 29. Grace McCormick 20:54.7; 45. Madison Howe 22:02.6; 46. HaileyAnn Johnson 22:18.6; 51. Kelsey Henry 22:46.8.
WOMEN’S SOCCERIdaho 1, Montana 0
GREELEY, Colo. — Junior midfielder Margo Schoesler scored a goal from just outside the box with just 13 seconds remaining in the first overtime and Kira Witte recorded her Big Sky record 12th shutout of the season to lift the second-seeded Vandals past the sixth-seeded Grizzlies in a conference tournament semifinal-round game at Jackson Stadium.
Idaho (12-3-2) next faces top-seeded Northern Arizona (8-5-4) in the championship match at 11 a.m. Pacific on Sunday at the same site. The Lumberjacks battled to a 1-1 draw with Weber State in the other semifinal, but won 4-2 in the shootout to advance.
Two of the best goalkeepers in the conference battled for 109 minutes, but the Vandals finally broke through with just seconds remaining in the first overtime.
Montana earned a free kick and put it into play, but the kick was misplayed and hit directly to Schoesler around midfield. She found an open lane and drove all the way to penalty area, where she rocketed the ball past a defender and over the outstretched fingertips of Montana goalkeeper Camellia Xu for a goal.
Idaho allowed just one shot in the second overtime and held on for the shutout win. Witte made four saves and Xu stopped three shots.
Montana 0 0 0 0—0
Idaho 0 0 1 0—1
UI — Margo Schoesler, 110th.
Shots — Montana 15, Idaho 9. Saves — Montana: Camellia Xu 3. Idaho: Kira Witte 4.
VOLLEYBALLWSU rolls past Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen finished with 14 kills as the Washington State volleyball team beat Oregon State 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 in a Pac-12 Conference match at Gill Coliseum.
Jansen had a .375 attack percentage and six digs for the Cougars (17-7, 9-4), who had a .327 attack percentage as a team. Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova had 13 kills, six total blocks and a whopping .722 attack percentage. Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer tallied 11 kills and six digs. Junior setter Argentina Ung tallied 38 assists. Senior defensive specialists Karly Basham and Julia Norville each finished with eight digs.
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at No. 16 Oregon.
LCSC falls in three
SALEM, Ore. — Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez finished with 13 kills, but the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team fell 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 in Cascade Conference action against No. 3 Corban at C.E. Jeffers Sports Center.
Sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, tallied 13 assists and freshman setter Esther Kailiponi chipped in 10 for the Warriors (16-10, 12-9). Senior libero Kenzie Dean finished with 14 digs. Senior middle blocker Channa Hart had four total blocks.
LCSC next plays at Bushnell at 5 p.m. today. If the Warriors win, they’ll be in the six-team conference tournament that starts next weekend.